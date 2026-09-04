Traitors Season 2: Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana win ₹66 lakh prize money

Actress Krystle D'Souza and content creator Rida Tharana have become the winners of Traitors Season 2, winning ₹66 lakhs together. The two made it to the finals as Traitors and made a surprise revelation of their identities to their fellow competitors.
The last four participants entered the fourth phase known as Shaq aur Bharosa. The phase of trust and doubt determined who could make it to the next level. First, Sahil was out of the game, followed by Shalini.
The plot thickened further when Krystle got the opportunity to get rid of Rida after Shalini rejected her. If Krystle had gotten rid of Rida, then she would have been the only Traitor among the finalists and thus could have won the entire sum of ₹66 lakh. However, Krystle opted to stick up for Rida and even playfully referred to her as “the Worst Traitor”.
The big revelation at the end really shocked Sahil and Shalini. It was surprising to both of them because neither of them had known that Krystle and Rida were able to keep their identities under wraps during Traitors Season 2.
Krystle had joined the competition from the very beginning as one of the Traitors. She had survived as others were discovered, even when there had been many suspicions against her. She always succeeded in clearing her name and said that she was like a cat with nine lives on the show.
Krystle later approached Rida, who was originally an Innocent. She managed to stay safe from many rounds without being considered a serious target. Moreover, she managed to correctly identify Kullu as a Traitor and gained the confidence of all the Innocents. But after joining the Traitors, she went through some tough times which almost blew her cover. Ultimately, the duo's partnership carried them to victory in Traitors Season 2.