Traitors Season 2: Krystle D'Souza and Rida Tharana win ₹66 lakh prize money

Krystle had joined the competition from the very beginning as one of the Traitors. She had survived as others were discovered, even when there had been many suspicions against her. She always succeeded in clearing her name and said that she was like a cat with nine lives on the show.

Krystle later approached Rida, who was originally an Innocent. She managed to stay safe from many rounds without being considered a serious target. Moreover, she managed to correctly identify Kullu as a Traitor and gained the confidence of all the Innocents. But after joining the Traitors, she went through some tough times which almost blew her cover. Ultimately, the duo's partnership carried them to victory in Traitors Season 2.