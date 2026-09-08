10 South Indian thrillers for all the jump scare lovers out there

If you want to explore South Indian thrillers this weekend, here’s the list that we recommend you start off it. From your favourite actors donning the hats of an investigator to narratives so unforgettable that it will replay long after the movie is over, here is a watch list of 10 South Indian thrillers that you should not miss.
Starring Tovino Thomas, Mamtha Mohandas and Ranji Panicker the narrative follows a forensic expert who is investigating a serial killer targeting young girls. It is only when the team digs up some old graves that the veil lifts over the truth. Directed by Akhil Paul and Anas Khan, it is streaming on Netflix and Zee5
Directed by H. Vinoth, this 2017 release stars Karthi, Rakul Preet Singh and Abhimanyu Singh. When a police officer gets on the heels of an organised gang committing murders and robberies along the highway, a series of twists, turns and truths unfold. Streaming on JioHotstar and Amazon MX Player
A routine police enquiry stirs up something dangerous in a quiet village in Kerala. A trail of disturbing cases, long hidden mysteries, unsettling connections and psychological darkness looms over the moment one tries to unearth what lies hidden amidst the beauty of the scenic place. Starring Mammootty, Vinayakan, Rajisha Vijayan and Malavika Menon, Kalamkaval by Jithin K. Jose is streaming on SonyLIV.
Combining, thrill, crime and folklore, the web series starring Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, R. Parthiban and Sriya Reddy has released two seasons. Directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, it is the story of a small town in Tamil Nadu, which is busy with an important community festival, gets entangled in a maze of ancient beliefs, family secrets and modern crimes. Streaming on Amazon Prime Video
What happens when a police station is turned upside down with the findings of human remains? All the police officers are on their toes to find out this unsolved mystery. Starring Shane Nigam, Shobi Thilakan, Dinesh Prabhakar and Nandan Unni is pivotal roles, this 2026 crime-thriller by Martin Joseph takes you deep inside a web of unexpected revelations. Originally made in Malayalam, it is also available in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi prints. Streaming on JioHotstar
Exploring a timeline set in the 1980s, a police constable dreams of becoming a detective and embarks on a journey of solving a robbery case with his unconventional methods. Packed with thrill and entertainment and starring Rishab Shetty, Hariprriya and Yograj Bhat, the movie by Jayatheertha is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
This 2026 film by Jithu Satheesan Mangalathu stars Askar Ali, Vineeth Kumar, Assim Jamal and Sidharth Bharathan. When three police officers enter the forest to search for a missing officer, they encounter time- bending unexplainable instances which turns this hunt into a supernatural thriller. Streaming on JioHotstar
Using the metaphor of action and reaction for crime, family and karma, the movie investigates two deaths from 1999. Starring Sumanth, Jagapathi Babu, Ravi Varma and Srinivas Avasarala, this Rajesh Karna directorial is streaming on Netflix.
This 2014 movie is a thriller with different perspectives. One murder, five narratives! And all reveal a different piece of truth. Will the investigating officer be able to put the pieces together and uncover the complete truth? Starring Rakshit Shetty, Kishore, Tara and Yagna Shetty, this Rashomon-style narrative is Rakshit’s directorial debut. It is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
What happens when a man return to India to search for his former girlfriend’s daughter only to be told by everyone around him that the girl never existed? Directed by Ravikanth Perepu and starring Adivi Sesh, Adah Sharma and Anasuya Bharadwaj, it is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
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