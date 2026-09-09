From family dramas to feel-good favourites: 13 films to watch on Ganesh Chaturthi

If you are planning a quieter stay-at-home Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, then order your food or make the best festive course, gather your friends and turn to binge-watching mode with several movies which depict Ganesh Chaturthi in the most vibrant way. From Hindi to South Indian movies, all show the festival as a major part of the film’s setting or even treat it as a character. Here’s a list of recommendations for the season, so that you can make up your mind sooner.