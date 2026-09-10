OTT releases this week: September 11 to September 17

Veteran spy Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and his gang of underdog MI5 teammates are at the centre of the conflict in the new season. With second-in-command Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) now in full control of the intelligence agency, a sudden breach of security results in the exposure of sensitive files, threatening to reveal the real identities of disgraced agents in Slough House. Being hunted, these agents are forced to go on the run. September 16. On Apple TV.