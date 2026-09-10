OTT releases this week: September 11 to September 17

Another week in September brings to our screens some exciting titles. The OTT watchlist for this week features it all — from a deep dive back into Stranger Things' Hawkins to high-octane action in the period drama The Revolutionaries, there's much to explore. Here's our list of 7 top OTT shows and films to watch out for between September
This series takes viewers back into the world of Hawkins, continuing the Hawkins Investigators Club’s story set between Seasons 2 and 3 of the live-action series. Dustin (Braxton Quinney), Eleven (Brooklyn Davey Norstedt), Mike (Luca Diaz), Will (Benjamin Plessala), Lucas (EJ Williams), Max (Jolie Hoang-Rappaport) and newcomer tinkerer Nikki (Odessa A‘zion) are on a mission to search for abandoned mines and stop an outbreak of a new supernatural threat that can open a new gate to the Upside Down. September 17. On Netflix.
Veteran spy Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman) and his gang of underdog MI5 teammates are at the centre of the conflict in the new season. With second-in-command Diana Taverner (Kristin Scott Thomas) now in full control of the intelligence agency, a sudden breach of security results in the exposure of sensitive files, threatening to reveal the real identities of disgraced agents in Slough House. Being hunted, these agents are forced to go on the run. September 16. On Apple TV.
TV news correspondent Charlie Cannon (Jack Reynor) and his wife Larissa (Laia Costa) receive an impossible call while they have been grieving their daughter Katie’s passing in a Cairo sandstorm. Returning home after all those years being sealed inside a sarcophagus, the parents learn of the horrific truth when she starts exhibiting strange behaviour with a malevolent force bound to her. The family must now fight for survival while trying to help their daughter. September 17. On JioHotstar.
Firoz (Dain Davis) loves acting and his endgame is to rule the world of Mollywood. However, this confident young man meets his match when his own father, a wealthy businessman, opposes this dream and ambition and ends up becoming Firoz’s biggest obstruction. The series dives into his chaotic and hilarious journey of defying his family to chase his biggest dream. Language: Malayalam. September 11. On JioHotstar.
In the decades following the Revolt of 1857, many armed resistance movements began against British rule in Colonial India. This series focuses on the story of the brave freedom fighters, Rash Behari Bose (Bhuvan Bam), Sachindra Nath Sanyal (Rohit Saraf), Pratibha Lahiri (Pratibha Ranta) and Bagha Jatin (Gurfateh Pirzada), as they come together to build secret networks and orchestrate dangerous rebellions, all while being chased by British officials like General Dyer (Jason Shah). Language: Hindi. Releasing in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on September 11. On Prime Video.
Aditya (Pratik Gandhi), a fearless IPS Special Task Force officer, is tasked with taking down a massive outlaw ecosystem at the helm of which is Maharaj (Arshad Warsi). A game of cat-and-mouse evolves into something far more dangerous and morally ambiguous as a web of corruption and deeply entrenched dirty politics is unveiled. Language: Hindi. September 11. On Z5.
In the fourth instalment of this series by Ryan Murphy, the story follows the events that occurred in 1892, when businessman Andrew Borden (Charlie Hunnam) and his wife Abby Borden (Rebecca Hall) were brutally murdered. When Lizzie Borden (Ella Beatty), their daughter, becomes a prime suspect in the investigation, strict societal expectations, misogyny and simmering family tensions within this family begin to be explored. September 17. On Netflix.