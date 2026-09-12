Bigg Boss 20 contestants get emotional over 20-year tribute video

Bigg Boss Hindi has officially marked two decades of television entertainment with the launch of its highly anticipated 20th season. Every instalment over the years has been a thrilling ride full of crazy tasks, unexpected romances and intense drama. To celebrate this massive milestone, the new season is already treating viewers to a strong wave of nostalgia. During the very first week, the makers took the current cast on a short but impactful journey through the show's rich history, presenting an exclusive video montage honouring 20 years of reality television magic.
The special screening was a vibrant mashup that captured the roller coaster essence of previous seasons. It highlighted heated arguments, legendary rivalries and viral dialogues that have etched themselves into pop culture. Housemates were instantly reminded of the unforgettable personalities who previously walked the same halls. The tribute video proudly featured Shehnaaz Gill's universally loved and famous dialogue, “Tuada kutta Tommy, sadda kutta kutta,” alongside Zaid Darbar's hilarious command, “Seedha jaa ke left le, chai bana aur sabko pila.” Both quotes went on to become viral sensations and remain heavily circulated on social media through fan edits today.
However, after revisiting the tumultuous and highly amusing side of the show, the overall mood in the living room quickly shifted. The emotional montage transitioned to showcase the genuine connections and heart-warming moments formed by past participants inside the walls of the house. Seeing the enduring friendships that survived long after the cameras stopped rolling clearly struck a chord with the fresh batch of celebrities.
The screening proved overwhelmingly poignant for several of the current housemates. Arshifa, Mahhi, Amrapali and Asif were visibly teary-eyed as they absorbed the old footage. The moving scenes served as a powerful reminder for Arshifa and her fellow competitors that the reality series is about much more than just surviving evictions or winning a trophy. Over the past two decades, the famous house has been a unique environment for forging life-long bonds. As the latest season continues to unfold, audiences are eager to discover what new friendships and iconic catchphrases this cast will deliver.