Bigg Boss 20 contestants get emotional over 20-year tribute video

However, after revisiting the tumultuous and highly amusing side of the show, the overall mood in the living room quickly shifted. The emotional montage transitioned to showcase the genuine connections and heart-warming moments formed by past participants inside the walls of the house. Seeing the enduring friendships that survived long after the cameras stopped rolling clearly struck a chord with the fresh batch of celebrities.

The screening proved overwhelmingly poignant for several of the current housemates. Arshifa, Mahhi, Amrapali and Asif were visibly teary-eyed as they absorbed the old footage. The moving scenes served as a powerful reminder for Arshifa and her fellow competitors that the reality series is about much more than just surviving evictions or winning a trophy. Over the past two decades, the famous house has been a unique environment for forging life-long bonds. As the latest season continues to unfold, audiences are eager to discover what new friendships and iconic catchphrases this cast will deliver.