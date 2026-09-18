OTT releases this week: September 18 to September 24 — Brothers, Thudakkam and more

From comedy and romance to action, drama and sport, this week’s OTT line-up has something for every kind of viewer. With new films, series and a Premier League clash arriving across platforms, here are seven releases and streaming picks to add to your watchlist.
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson star as fictionalised versions of themselves and lifelong friends in this eight-part series. After his daughter’s wedding gets cancelled, Woody heads to Austin with his family for an extended stay at Matthew’s ranch. Their friendship turns into chaos when Matthew’s mother accidentally spills a long-buried secret: the two friends might actually be biological brothers. September 23. On Apple TV.
Meenu (Vismaya Mohanlal) is a happy-go-lucky young woman who lives an ordinary life with her father, a village officer (Saikumar). A regular trip to Ernakulam to write a bank examination turns into a harrowing battle for survival when she does not return home and finds herself caught in a dangerous hunt by a contract killer. Language: Malayalam. September 18. On JioHotstar.
Two childhood best friends, Maya (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) and Anjali (Priyanka Kedia), join UCLA’s competitive collegiate Bollywood-fusion dance team. As they go deeper, they realise that the road to winning the US National Championship is far more raucous, intense and cut-throat than they ever expected. September 18. On Netflix.
Nine years after her child is abducted, Amita’s (Parineeti Chopra) relentless search for her daughter, Apeksha, uncovers shocking secrets around her. This gripping tale becomes a cautionary story for a mother whose trust easily slides into suspicion, as nothing – and no one – is quite what it seems. Language: Hindi. September 24. On Netflix.
Olive (Lili Reinhart) — a third-year PhD candidate — realises that her best friend Ahn has a crush on her ex-boyfriend Jeremy. To prove that she has moved on, she enters into a mutually beneficial fake relationship with intimidating professor Dr Adam Carlsen (Tom Bateman). They test scientific theories and daunting hypotheses that challenge their notions about love. September 23. On Prime Video.
The beloved sitcom returns as a sequel series following Deborah Wayne — daughter of original characters Dwayne Wayne and Whitley Gilbert — as she begins her freshman year at Hillman College. As Deborah navigates friendships, romance, family expectations and college life, familiar faces from the original series return, bridging two generations of Hillman students. September 24. On Netflix.
Fulham host Manchester United at Craven Cottage in a Premier League clash that could prove crucial early in the season. United will look to secure three points away from home, while Fulham aim to capitalise on home advantage and challenge one of England’s biggest clubs. September 20, 9 pm. On JioHotstar.