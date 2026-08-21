Dave Bautista officially replaces Ryan Hurst as Kratos in Amazon’s God of War series

David Bautista has been confirmed to be playing the role of Kratos in Amazon MGM Studios’ and Sony Pictures Television’s upcoming live-action God of War series. This is after former actor Ryan Hurst had to exit the show due to a torn bicep sustained during one of his stunts in June.

Dave Bautista steps into Kratos' role as God of War reshoots begin

Dave Bautista gained popularity through his role as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy film series. He has also played in the movies Dune and Blade Runner 2049. With Dave being a former WWE wrestler and having acted in physically challenging roles, he is widely believed to be a perfect pick.