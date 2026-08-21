Dave Bautista officially replaces Ryan Hurst as Kratos in Amazon’s God of War series

David Bautista has been confirmed to be playing the role of Kratos in Amazon MGM Studios’ and Sony Pictures Television’s upcoming live-action God of War series. This is after former actor Ryan Hurst had to exit the show due to a torn bicep sustained during one of his stunts in June.
Dave Bautista gained popularity through his role as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy film series. He has also played in the movies Dune and Blade Runner 2049. With Dave being a former WWE wrestler and having acted in physically challenging roles, he is widely believed to be a perfect pick.
Ryan Hurst was cast as Kratos in January 2026. By the time he hurt his biceps, he had already begun filming. Recovery from this injury would have meant that he was going to join the project only in 2027. Dave Bautista was rumoured to be in talks with them after that.
This story is set in the period of Norse mythology featured in the 2018 God of War video game from Santa Monica Studio. This series chronicles the exploits of Kratos, also known as the Ghost of Sparta, following his departure from Greece to Midgard.
Following the demise of his wife, Faye, Kratos takes his son, Atreus, on a quest to spread her ashes at the highest point in the nine realms. This is an adventure which is meant to put them to the test amidst gods, mythical beasts and the repercussions of Kratos' past actions.
Callum Vinson still stars as Atreus. Mandy Patinkin portrays Odin, whereas Ed Skrein portrays Baldur, Max Parker portrays Heimdall and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson portrays Thor. Teresa Palmer portrays Sif, Alastair Duncan portrays Mimir, Jeff Gulka portrays Sindri, and Danny Woodburn portrays Brok.