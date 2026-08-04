God of War live-action: Dave Bautista may be cast as Kratos after Ryan Hurst's exit

Dave Bautista is in talks to star as Kratos in the God of War TV drama by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Originally, the role was going to be played by Ryan Hurst, but he sustained a torn bicep from a stunt gone wrong at the set of the show in late June. The accident took place four months into production and left him needing an operation and a lengthy period of recovery.

Dave Bautista expected to bring a new approach to Kratos' role

With Dave Bautista’s history in professional wrestling and his involvement in physically tough roles, he can be the right choice for the character. Recently, he wrapped up Highlander, an epic fantasy, which involved him putting on some weight for action scenes. Filming for God of War will begin in February in Vancouver under a two-season order. Both seasons will be filmed in sequence. The production will pick up again from mid-October following preparations that start from mid-August.