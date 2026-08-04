God of War live-action: Dave Bautista may be cast as Kratos after Ryan Hurst's exit

Dave Bautista is in talks to star as Kratos in the God of War TV drama by Amazon MGM Studios and Sony Pictures Television. Originally, the role was going to be played by Ryan Hurst, but he sustained a torn bicep from a stunt gone wrong at the set of the show in late June. The accident took place four months into production and left him needing an operation and a lengthy period of recovery.
With Dave Bautista’s history in professional wrestling and his involvement in physically tough roles, he can be the right choice for the character. Recently, he wrapped up Highlander, an epic fantasy, which involved him putting on some weight for action scenes. Filming for God of War will begin in February in Vancouver under a two-season order. Both seasons will be filmed in sequence. The production will pick up again from mid-October following preparations that start from mid-August.
The story revolves around Kratos and his son Atreus as they travel around to spread the ashes of Faye, who is Kratos’ wife and Atreus’ mother. While on their journey, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a good god, and Atreus tries to teach his father to be a good man. The cast comprises Callum Vinson as Atreus, Mandy Patinkin as Odin, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Max Parker as Heimdall, Olafur Darri Olafsson as Thor, Teresa Palmer as Sif, Alastair Duncan as Mimir, Jeff Gulka as Sindri, and Danny Woodburn as Brok.
Casting of Dave Bautista comes after his appearance in the series See Season 2 for Apple TV. It marks Dave Bautista’s second project with Amazon MGM Studios following The Wrecking Crew and the forthcoming Road House 2. Upcoming projects in which Dave Bautista is involved include Alpha Gang, Ally and Highlander.
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