New South Indian OTT releases this weekend: 5 Tamil and Telugu movies streaming from September 25

Director: Chandra Mohan Chintada

Cast: Allari Naresh, Surbhi, Rashi Singh, Vishnu Priya Bhimeneni, Prisha Singh

Suri is a carefree aspiring actor who runs a local drama troupe and leans on his hardworking mother. His uncle tells him about an ancient magical book that can summon the celestial nymphs Rambha, Urvashi and Menaka. When his mother needs expensive surgery, Suri finally succeeds in summoning them. The nymphs know nothing about the modern world, and chaos follows. Suri has to set his movie-hero dreams aside and face reality.