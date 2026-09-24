OTT releases this week (Sept 25–Oct 1): Hunkkaar: The Roar, Don’t Be Shy, East of Eden and more

This week's OTT watchlist is packed with an array of must-see shows and TV series streaming from September 25. From a crime thriller about a woman's fight for justice to new Indain coming-of-age dramedy, there's much to explore this week.
This series brings John Steinbeck’s classic novel of the same name to life, following the complex character of Cathy Ames (Florence Pugh). Set against the backdrop of the Trask and Hamilton families settling in the Salinas Valley, California, Cathy’s arrival pits her husband Adam Trask (Christopher Abbott) and her against Charles Trask (Mike Faist), with whom she shares a strained relationship. As the chain of events changes the tide, this series explores how trauma passes down through generations. October 1. On Netflix.
Detailing the origins of US domestic terrorist Ted Kaczynski — this film follows his story across a dual timeline. We learn in parallel about 16-year-old Ted (Jacob Tremblay) studying mathematics at Harvard University and, decades later, Joanne Miller (Shailene Woodley), a fictional FBI agent, who looks to close the longest US manhunt in history by tracking him down. September 25. On Netflix.
Teenager Meenu Rawat (Aneet Padda) accuses Baapji (Raghubir Yadav) — a popular godman and cult leader, of sexual assault. Her allegation sparks intense conflict across several fronts, including ACP Jasleen Singh Soin’s (Fatima Sana Shaikh) police investigation, courtroom battles led by a determined lawyer (Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub) and media discussions handled by a journalist (Arjun Mathur). Language: Hindi. September 25. On JioHotstar.
Prashanth, aka Pachcha (Sanchith Sanjeev) — a simple CD rental shop owner in Mysuru, has his life upended when his father passes away. Discovering an illegal marijuana business, Pachcha learns of this hidden legacy, catapulting him into a world of dangerous rivalry, betrayals and business in the underground world. Language: Kannada. September 25. On JioHotstar.
This part-documentary series brings 16 new restaurants from across the globe in its new season. Delving into the individual stories of each of these restaurants, the series highlights the efforts and lives of chefs and culinary figures who risk everything in pursuit of Michelin Guide recognition. From a family trying to get their remote home island on the map to a dining dynasty proving their worth, these culinary figures give it their all. September 25. Apple TV.
College student Shy (Aarushi Bajaj) has her life planned to a tee. But when she falls into a love triangle, her structured life gets shaken up. Caught between her latent feelings for Mayank (Piyush Khati) and her childhood best friend Dhruv (Ansh Duggal), this romantic tale gets further comically and chaotically tangled with the arrival of Tara (Bianca Arora). Language: Hindi. Releasing in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos on September 25. On Prime Video.
In the 1950s, Basil (José Coronado) is an actor who once graced screens as Sherlock Holmes. He is among the thirteen people who are stranded in a hotel off the coast of Mallorca during a heavy storm. Teaming up with Foxá (Martiño Rivas), an aspiring crime writer, he is thrust into a detective’s role once more, but this time in real life, when an English tourist is found dead. Language: Spanish. September 25. On Netflix.