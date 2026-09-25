Pooja Meri Jaan trailer promises a twisted tale of love, blame and suspicion

The movie Pooja Meri Jaan has announced its trailer ahead of its exclusive release on ZEE5 on October 2, 2026. Starring Mrunal Thakur as the lead character, this Hindi thriller also casts Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Navjot Gulati under the banner of Maddock Films.

Pooja Meri Jaan explores the darker side of love, obsession and blame

ZEE5 dropped the trailer with a cryptic poster and an intriguing query, “When love becomes obsession and obsession becomes blame - Where does it end?” This single line sets the stage for the entire conflict of the movie and indicates that the story will involve complex relationships and repercussions of accusations.