Pooja Meri Jaan trailer promises a twisted tale of love, blame and suspicion

The movie Pooja Meri Jaan has announced its trailer ahead of its exclusive release on ZEE5 on October 2, 2026. Starring Mrunal Thakur as the lead character, this Hindi thriller also casts Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan, and Vijay Raaz in pivotal roles. The movie is directed by Navjot Gulati under the banner of Maddock Films.
ZEE5 dropped the trailer with a cryptic poster and an intriguing query, “When love becomes obsession and obsession becomes blame - Where does it end?” This single line sets the stage for the entire conflict of the movie and indicates that the story will involve complex relationships and repercussions of accusations.
Pooja Meri Jaan's story revolves around Pooja, aka Mrunal Thakur's character, who gets entangled in an unfortunate situation after her rejected admirer commits suicide. Pooja is now faced with accusations and legal charges of abetment that force her to go through a tough situation due to her dangerous obsession. The movie tries to shed light on the legal complexities of dangerous love along with its social implications. It also explores how accusations, preconceptions, and personal prejudices can impact lives.
The appearance of Huma Qureshi gives the relationship-based drama one more dimension to its story, and Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz also play significant roles in the production. The film is a combination of psychological drama, mystery, and courtroom-based storytelling instead of being purely romantic.
Pooja Meri Jaan is directed by Navjot Gulati and has been scripted by Niren Bhatt. Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik and Pooja Vijan are also involved in the film in one way or the other. Made by Maddock Films, Pooja Meri Jaan is reported to have finished its shooting in 2022 but could not be released due to several changes in its streaming plan.