CID’s iconic trio reunites for new crime drama Paapanasham

For a generation of Indian television viewers, the sound of a door being kicked down was practically an anthem. Now, more than two decades after CID first put "Daya, darwaza tod do" into everyday vocabulary, the officers who built that legacy are stepping back in front of the camera together — but this time, they've left the badges behind.

CID stars return in new crime drama

The reunion news broke on September 22, when Dayanand Shetty — forever etched in public memory as the door-busting Inspector Daya — shared an Instagram video bringing the old gang back together. The clip wasn't just nostalgia bait but a full-cast comeback, reimagined from the ground up.