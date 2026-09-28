Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release date confirmed: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju film to stream soon

The Malayalam rom-com Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has finally received an official green signal to be streamed on OTT platforms after its theatre run on August 21, 2026. This movie, which stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju and is directed by Girish AD, has become one of the top Malayalam movies of the year. The movie will stream on JioHotstar on October 2.

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release: Here's all you need to know

This digital release of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will be available in many languages, such as Telugu, in addition to Malayalam. Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju feature in the leading roles in the movie. Other actors in the supporting cast include Sangeeth Prathap, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Srinda, Roshan Shanavas, and Meenakshy Raveendran.