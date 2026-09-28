Bethlehem Kudumba Unit OTT release date confirmed: Nivin Pauly, Mamitha Baiju film to stream soon

The Malayalam rom-com Bethlehem Kudumba Unit has finally received an official green signal to be streamed on OTT platforms after its theatre run on August 21, 2026. This movie, which stars Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju and is directed by Girish AD, has become one of the top Malayalam movies of the year. The movie will stream on JioHotstar on October 2.
This digital release of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will be available in many languages, such as Telugu, in addition to Malayalam. Nivin Pauly and Mamitha Baiju feature in the leading roles in the movie. Other actors in the supporting cast include Sangeeth Prathap, Vinay Forrt, Suresh Krishna, Bindu Panicker, Srinda, Roshan Shanavas, and Meenakshy Raveendran.
Directed by Girish AD, Bethlehem Kudumba Unit revolves around love, relationships, friendships, and life through romantic comedy in general. Ashley, played by Mamitha Baiju, is a college student who comes to Angamaly along with her parents and brother from Mundakkayam. However, things take a completely different turn in her life when she befriends her neighbour, Justin, played by Nivin Pauly, who happens to be a married man and also a little older than her.
The movie is also made with great emphasis on Justin and Ashley’s friends and relatives, making it a family movie. Justin’s family consists of his father, mother, and younger brother Joel, who loves short films.
It has also given a great performance at the box office. As per reports, the movie has collected ₹300 crore worldwide. It has also become the first Malayalam movie to collect ₹150 crore from Kerala. It has also been regarded as the fastest Malayalam movie to cross the ₹300 crore mark worldwide.
Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is supported by Bhavana Studios, where Fahadh Faasil, Dileesh Pothan, and Syam Pushkaran have acted as producers. The music has been scored by Vishnu Vijay.
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