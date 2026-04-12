Vaazha 2: How this Malayalam film crossed 100 crore within a week

Strong writing and tight screen play

The writing is a key to making the movie work. The movie starts off with some jokes and slowly builds up emotion. This is done so skillfully that it holds our attention right through its 145 minutes. It is tightly written and does not allow any scope for distraction. Every scene in the movie takes us forward without giving us a chance to take our breath.

Performances that bring authenticity

All the characters put up excellent performances that carry the entire movie forward. The interactions among them appear realistic and credible not only when they are being comical but also when they are emotional. These actors manage to show the evolution of their characters from playful kids into mature people with responsibilities.

Technical excellence elevates the film

The visuals made Kerala come alive in addition to making the dramatic and action parts more engaging. The editing is neat, guaranteeing flawless cuts from one scene to another. The background music scores quite high on the list. It adds flavour to the right scenes, particularly the fight before interval.

A balance of humour and emotion

The most distinctive aspect of Vaazha 2 is the sense of balance that exists within the film. It utilizes nostalgia as an integral part of its story, but also goes deeper into issues such as being responsible, family pressures and developing as an individual. These themes help create a humorous yet confounding film.