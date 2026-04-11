Deepika Padukone reportedly getting paid lesser than Allu Arjun for Raaka

Deepika Padukone is set to star in Atlee's upcoming project Raaka, alongside Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna. There has been a considerable amount of buzz regarding the cast payments.
With a reported budget of more than Rs 700 crore, Deepika will be paid Rs 25 crore, which is 7 times less than the male lead, Allu, who will reportedly earn Rs 175 crore from the film. Rashmika, on the other hand, will be paid the least, with her remuneration fixed at Rs 5 crore.
Atlee's next film, Raaka will see Deepika Padukone, Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles with each of their payments being vastly varied, according to available reports.
Allu Arjun will be paid the highest, given his job to play multiple characters in the film. The 44-year-old actor will at least play three roles: a father, a policeman and a human-monster.
While the exact release of this over Rs 700 crore film is yet to be announced, Raaka is expected to release sometime around early 2027. The first look of the movie was unveiled on the male lead's birthday, on April 8, 2026, causing much anticipation among fans.
The title poster, released in multiple languages, showed Allu Arjun in the half-human-half-monster avatar, where his bald human face was half covered with a hairy arm of a monster.
Sun Pictures shared the posters on their Instagram account and captioned the post"#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits."
Raaka will also cast more popular names besides the leading trio. According to reports, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor might join the cast as well. The film is still in production and the filming will happen almost till the end of the year, hopefully wrapping up by late 2026.