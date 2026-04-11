Deepika Padukone reportedly getting paid lesser than Allu Arjun for Raaka

Allu Arjun will be paid the highest, given his job to play multiple characters in the film. The 44-year-old actor will at least play three roles: a father, a policeman and a human-monster.

While the exact release of this over Rs 700 crore film is yet to be announced, Raaka is expected to release sometime around early 2027. The first look of the movie was unveiled on the male lead's birthday, on April 8, 2026, causing much anticipation among fans.

The title poster, released in multiple languages, showed Allu Arjun in the half-human-half-monster avatar, where his bald human face was half covered with a hairy arm of a monster.

Sun Pictures shared the posters on their Instagram account and captioned the post"#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits."

Raaka will also cast more popular names besides the leading trio. According to reports, Mrunal Thakur and Janhvi Kapoor might join the cast as well. The film is still in production and the filming will happen almost till the end of the year, hopefully wrapping up by late 2026.