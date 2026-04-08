'Now who is the joke on': Deepika Padukone breaks silence on not posting about Dhurandhar 2

While Dhurandhar: The Revenge shatters global records, Deepika skipped the premiere to hit a sitar concert with her in-laws instead. No posts, no praise, just silence. Is she making a statement against the director or just dodging the internet’s favourite drama?" In the comment section, Deepika replied: “The latter, my friend. P.S.: I watched it way before any of you did. Now who's the joke on?"

When the release of Dhurandhar 1 took place in December, Deepika had been actively promoting the movie through her social media accounts. She said, “Dhurandhar has been watched, and it is worth every minute of those 3.34 hours. So do yourself a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! So incredibly proud of you @ranveersingh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew."

Following the release of Part 2, she has accompanied Ranveer to dinners at local cafes and the well-known Benne Dosa in Mumbai with Ranveer’s father, Jagjit Singh Bhavnani. However, she has not commented on the movie or abour Ranveer through social media.

The Dhurandhar: The Revenge movie is turning out to be an all-time blockbuster. In the span of just 18 days, it has earned ₹1,000 crore net in India, which is the second fastest time a movie has achieved such an accomplishment, behind Pushpa 2. Furthermore, Dhurandhar: The Revenge managed to cross the life-time collections of the first part in just 11 days.