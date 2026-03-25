This Ludhiana doctor lands a surprise role after treating Arjun Rampal on the set of Dhurandhar 2

While completing a normal home visit for routine medical assistance, a doctor from Punjab found himself in the limelight. Dr. Sunny Ashok was called to provide medical support to an actor on a film set. After providing treatment to Actor Arjun Rampal, who had been injured during filming for Dhurandhar 2, he moved from being a visitor to being featured as a cast member of this film.
Dr. Sunny Ashok is a medical professional, who is posted in the government health facility in Kalakh village, Ludhiana. On July 8, 2025, while filming an action scene, Arjun Rampal was injured on location near Ludhiana along a railway track during a chase scene. Dr. Sunny Ashok stated that the crew's first reaction to this was a panicked feeling that he would need to have scans done and then would need to go to the hospital. He recalled, “There was panic as it seemed Arjun would need scans and hospitalization. However, the injury was not serious. I checked his reflexes. All were happy that he was okay."
However, this was not the end of Dr Sunny Ashok’s involvement in the film. He was called back onto the set on July 11 (three days later) at Shahnewal Airport, where events took an unexpected turn. The doctor asked Ranveer Singh if he could take a photograph with him.
He said, "I asked Ranveer for a photo, at which he put his arm around my shoulder and said, 'Brother, why just a photo? We will take you in the movie.’ I thought he was joking.” But he wasn’t at all. Shortly thereafter director Aditya Dhar approved it. There was a scene in which an injured Ranveer Singh gets off a plane needing medical care.
Dr. Sunny Ashok further added, “That's my scene in the movie, though it is a split second. Dhar congratulated me for acting natural, saying I never looked into the camera and behaved exactly as a doctor would when seeing an injured Indian hero de-boarding a plane."
The movie has been filmed throughout Punjab. The major shooting areas include Ludhiana and Shahnewal Airport. Dr. Sunny Ashok has a history with the film industry through his father, Dr. Devinder Ashok, who was a close friend of Dharmendra.