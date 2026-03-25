This Ludhiana doctor lands a surprise role after treating Arjun Rampal on the set of Dhurandhar 2

However, this was not the end of Dr Sunny Ashok’s involvement in the film. He was called back onto the set on July 11 (three days later) at Shahnewal Airport, where events took an unexpected turn. The doctor asked Ranveer Singh if he could take a photograph with him.

He said, "I asked Ranveer for a photo, at which he put his arm around my shoulder and said, 'Brother, why just a photo? We will take you in the movie.’ I thought he was joking.” But he wasn’t at all. Shortly thereafter director Aditya Dhar approved it. There was a scene in which an injured Ranveer Singh gets off a plane needing medical care.

Dr. Sunny Ashok further added, “That's my scene in the movie, though it is a split second. Dhar congratulated me for acting natural, saying I never looked into the camera and behaved exactly as a doctor would when seeing an injured Indian hero de-boarding a plane."

The movie has been filmed throughout Punjab. The major shooting areas include Ludhiana and Shahnewal Airport. Dr. Sunny Ashok has a history with the film industry through his father, Dr. Devinder Ashok, who was a close friend of Dharmendra.