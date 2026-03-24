Did you know Hamza’s Lyari bungalow in Dhurandhar 2 is a real luxury home in Punjab? Here’s all about it

The exterior has clean grey tones with wooden touches. Once inside, the home opens up to serene courtyards with stone elements and manicured lawns. Glass elements are also incorporated to bring the indoors and outdoors together.

The interiors of Hamza’s Lyari Bungalow in Dhurandhar 2 is luxurious, minimalistic yet luxurious. High ceilings and a colour scheme of neutral tones evoke a peaceful atmosphere. Bedrooms are minimalist and comfortable, with soothing tones, smart storage, and modern lighting schemes. A lovely black marble spiral staircase is a highlight, and this is paired with lovely and sleek off-white flooring.

Large windows let in natural light to illuminate the interiors. The magnificent gold chandelier in the foyer provides a dramatic effect. Outside, a beautiful garden, a swimming pool, and comfortable seating areas provide a serene ambience. The marble staircases and the off-white flooring has stolen the show. The living room has a plush seating area and in styled in muted tones. Hamza's Lyari Bungalow in Dhurandhar 2 is not just a shooting spot. It is a well-designed space meant for living.