Dhurandhar 2 climax garnering viral buzz, reportedly features a ‘brutal’ ending

The user further said, “I’m saying this again, Meltdown of some special breed of people is going to be Unreal compare to Dhurandhar part 1.”

As fans wait to find out what happens in the movie, speculation is running high. Ranveer Singh is back portraying Hamza Ali Mazari, and he's also being introduced into the film as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It is being produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios with a huge promotional push.

NESCO, located in Goregaon, Mumbai will host the music album release on March 17, 2026, where it is estimated that between 2500-3000 fans will attend. Access to the event is available for free through the website.

In addition, many are also curious about what role character named Bade Sahab plays in this process. A few people have commented on Emraan Hashmi possibly portraying the character. Many film enthusiasts have suggested that the character may have similarities with actual personalities, such as Dawood Ibrahim or Masood Azhar. As the release of the movie approaches on March 19, excitement is still high.