Cinema

Dhurandhar 2 climax garnering viral buzz, reportedly features a ‘brutal’ ending

Fans can’t stop speculating about Dhurandhar 2's climax as the spy thriller gears up for a March 19 release
A tweet about Dhurandhar 2's climax has caught the attention of fans online.
Speculations around Dhurandhar 2's climax
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2 min read

The anticipation for the Dhurandhar 2’s climax is greater than ever. Aditya Dhar is back for another round of espionage with Ranveer Singh leading the charge like he did in Dhurandhar. The sequel, named Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will have even more action than before with lots of plot twists thrown in. Previews will start on March 18th and advance purchases have already set ticket sale records.

Viral claim about Dhurandhar 2's climax leaves fans excited

Fans are buzzing on the internet regarding Dhurandhar 2's climax after seeing a tweet that claims the last 40 minutes of the film will be unforgettable. The exact wording of the tweet was as follows, “If the Inside reports are true then Kudos to Aditya Dhar, Unreal Meltdown is scheduled in 1st Half and an Unexpected Bloody Brutal Climax is on your way."

The user further said, “I’m saying this again, Meltdown of some special breed of people is going to be Unreal compare to Dhurandhar part 1.”

As fans wait to find out what happens in the movie, speculation is running high. Ranveer Singh is back portraying Hamza Ali Mazari, and he's also being introduced into the film as Jaskirat Singh Rangi. It is being produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios with a huge promotional push.

NESCO, located in Goregaon, Mumbai will host the music album release on March 17, 2026, where it is estimated that between 2500-3000 fans will attend. Access to the event is available for free through the website.

In addition, many are also curious about what role character named Bade Sahab plays in this process. A few  people have commented on Emraan Hashmi possibly portraying the character. Many film enthusiasts have suggested that the character may have similarities with actual personalities, such as Dawood Ibrahim or Masood Azhar. As the release of the movie approaches on March 19, excitement is still high.

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A tweet about Dhurandhar 2's climax has caught the attention of fans online.
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