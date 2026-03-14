How much are Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stars being paid?

The anticipation for Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has reached a fever pitch following the release of its high-octane trailer. As the sequel and final installment of this blockbuster two-parter, the film boasts a massive production budget ranging from INR 250-475 crores. With the first part already breaking box office records, the question on everyone’s mind is the huge remuneration that the lead cast is commanding for their return.
At the forefront of this is Ranveer Singh, who is reprising his role as the powerful Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. With his character having successfully killed Rehman Dakait in the first part, Ranveer is now slated to face even darker forces in the city of Karachi. To bring this inner beast to the screen once more, the actor is commanding between INR 30-50 crores.
Just behind him in the remuneration charts is R Madhavan. As India’s National Security Advisor Ajay Sanyal, R Madhavan, along with the other cast, has witnessed a considerable hike in his pay. While there were initial reports of a smaller figure, the latest reports indicate R Madhavan would earn a whopping INR 9 crore for his crucial role in the sequel.
Supporting powerhouses
Sanjay Dutt once again features as the rugged SP Chaudhary Aslam. While the actor is known for his style of eliminating the villain, there are speculations of him earning a whopping INR 2.5 crore for the sequel. He would be joined by Akshaye Khanna, whose character Rehman Dakait was killed in the previous film. However, the actor would feature for his crucial role in the flashback scenes. Despite the limited role, Akshaye Khanna would earn a whopping INR 2.5 crore.
Rising stars, returning villains
Arjun Rampal, who has been lauded for his intense performance as Major Iqbal, the ISI officer, in the 26/11 scenes, has apparently been paid INR 1 crore for his comeback in the sequel. Sara Arjun, who stole hearts with her performance as Yalina Jamali, has apparently been paid the same for her part in the film. Sara has apparently been paid INR 1 crore for her unforgettable performance in the film.
With the film already having grossed over INR 60 crores in advance bookings overseas, it seems like the investment in the cast will surely pay off when the film releases.