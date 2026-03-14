How much are Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge stars being paid?

The anticipation for Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, has reached a fever pitch following the release of its high-octane trailer. As the sequel and final installment of this blockbuster two-parter, the film boasts a massive production budget ranging from INR 250-475 crores. With the first part already breaking box office records, the question on everyone’s mind is the huge remuneration that the lead cast is commanding for their return.

How much are the stars pocketing for the high-stakes sequel of Dhurandhar?

At the forefront of this is Ranveer Singh, who is reprising his role as the powerful Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari. With his character having successfully killed Rehman Dakait in the first part, Ranveer is now slated to face even darker forces in the city of Karachi. To bring this inner beast to the screen once more, the actor is commanding between INR 30-50 crores.

Just behind him in the remuneration charts is R Madhavan. As India’s National Security Advisor Ajay Sanyal, R Madhavan, along with the other cast, has witnessed a considerable hike in his pay. While there were initial reports of a smaller figure, the latest reports indicate R Madhavan would earn a whopping INR 9 crore for his crucial role in the sequel.