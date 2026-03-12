Dhurandhar 2's Ari Ari is a 20-year-old hit by a Danish band

They gifted several songs such as Nava Nava, Ishq, Rock The Party and others, and Ari Ari was an especially popular song. The band has not released any songs in over a decade, since the 2011 release, Let’s Dance.

Ari Ari, which is inspired by Punjabi folk Baari Baarsi, may have been forgotten but has now garnered new listeners since its feature in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Previously, the prequel, Dhurandhar featured Bahraini rapper Flipperachi's FA9LA which became a resounding success, drawing new fans.

Baari Baarsi is a Pujabi folk refrain and is part of the boliyan tradition. Boliyan is a form of Punjabi folk poetry marked by short couplets. They are popularly performed in celebratory events such as weddings, harvest seasons and other such festivals.

Ari Ari was first released by Bombay Rockers in 2003 and it belonged to the group's debut album named Introducing. The members and close associates of Bombay Rockers included Danish-Indian singer Navtej Rehal, and producers Thomas Sardorf and Janus Barnewitz.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar will hit the big screens on March 19, 2026.