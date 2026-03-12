Dhurandhar 2's Ari Ari is a 20-year-old hit by a Danish band

WhyAditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge has once again made an existing song popular! The one-time hit song Ari Ari by Danish-Indian pop band Bombay Rockers has been revived in the upcoming film and has entered listeners' playlists once again.
While many may be divided about the cinematic quality of the Dhurandhar films, they have definitely hooked the audience with a stunning and versatile soundtrack.
Bombay Rockers was known for experimenting with different sounds and music from around the world and their Punjabi tunes to English lyrics were widely popular. Their bringing together of western genres such as hip-hop, club tunes with Punjabi beats made their music appealing to the Indian diaspora spread across the world.
They gifted several songs such as Nava Nava, Ishq, Rock The Party and others, and Ari Ari was an especially popular song. The band has not released any songs in over a decade, since the 2011 release, Let’s Dance.
Ari Ari, which is inspired by Punjabi folk Baari Baarsi, may have been forgotten but has now garnered new listeners since its feature in Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Previously, the prequel, Dhurandhar featured Bahraini rapper Flipperachi's FA9LA which became a resounding success, drawing new fans.
Baari Baarsi is a Pujabi folk refrain and is part of the boliyan tradition. Boliyan is a form of Punjabi folk poetry marked by short couplets. They are popularly performed in celebratory events such as weddings, harvest seasons and other such festivals.
Ari Ari was first released by Bombay Rockers in 2003 and it belonged to the group's debut album named Introducing. The members and close associates of Bombay Rockers included Danish-Indian singer Navtej Rehal, and producers Thomas Sardorf and Janus Barnewitz.
Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh and directed by Aditya Dhar will hit the big screens on March 19, 2026.