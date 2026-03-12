FA9LA singer Flipperachi calls of India shows days before the gigs

Days before the performances, the shows had to be cancelled owing to the warfare in the Middle East, which means that Flipperachi's India trip has to wait.

The cancellation was confirmed by Saregama India who published an official statement saying, "In light of the current situation in the Middle East and Bahrain, Flipperachi will not be able to perform at UN4O this weekend. While we were excited to have him on the lineup, the circumstances make it difficult for him to travel at this time. We continue to look forward to an amazing weekend of performances and unforgettable moments at UN4O (sic)."

Consequently, the Mumbai show has also been cancelled. Flipperachi has not made any official statement so far and fans in India are looking forward to a new date soon.

If you were on social media in the end of last year, you have definitely heard Flipperachi's FA9LA along with plenty of visuals showing Akshaye Khanna grooving to it in a now viral film sequence from Dhurandhar.

The song's success was so resounding in India that Flipperachi had to acknowledge it and he was surely happy to do so. In an interview with an India media house, he had shared that his DMs were full of texts from fans with many tagging him in multiple videos everyday. "So it's been a crazy, crazy time", he had said.

FA9LA was originally released back in May 30, 2024 and featured Hussam Assim as well.