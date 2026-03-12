FA9LA singer Flipperachi calls of India shows days before the gigs
After Dhurandhar hit the screens last year, people became obsessed with the featured song, FA9LA, by Bahraini rapper Flipperachi. The rapper became a popular name in India and had even scheduled some concerts in March.
The rapper, however, has announced that the concerts stand cancelled due to the rising tension in the Middle East.
Tense war situation forces Flipperachi to cancel his India trip
Bahraini rapper Flipperachi was scheduled to perform in Bengaluru on March 14 and 15 at the UN40 Music & Beyond festival. He was also slated for a performance in Mumbai's Phoenix Marketcity on March 13.
Days before the performances, the shows had to be cancelled owing to the warfare in the Middle East, which means that Flipperachi's India trip has to wait.
The cancellation was confirmed by Saregama India who published an official statement saying, "In light of the current situation in the Middle East and Bahrain, Flipperachi will not be able to perform at UN4O this weekend. While we were excited to have him on the lineup, the circumstances make it difficult for him to travel at this time. We continue to look forward to an amazing weekend of performances and unforgettable moments at UN4O (sic)."
Consequently, the Mumbai show has also been cancelled. Flipperachi has not made any official statement so far and fans in India are looking forward to a new date soon.
If you were on social media in the end of last year, you have definitely heard Flipperachi's FA9LA along with plenty of visuals showing Akshaye Khanna grooving to it in a now viral film sequence from Dhurandhar.
The song's success was so resounding in India that Flipperachi had to acknowledge it and he was surely happy to do so. In an interview with an India media house, he had shared that his DMs were full of texts from fans with many tagging him in multiple videos everyday. "So it's been a crazy, crazy time", he had said.
FA9LA was originally released back in May 30, 2024 and featured Hussam Assim as well.