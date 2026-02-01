Bahraini rapper Flipperachi enters Guinness World Records after ‘FA9LA’ goes viral via Dhurandhar

The song FA9LA, first published in May 2024, gained new momentum after being added to the film Dhurandhar. The producers contacted Flipperachi about leveraging his high-energy song for a particular scene in the movie. The placement of this track coincided with Akshaye Khanna's re-entry into active film work after nearly a decade away from the cameras. The clip was heavily circulated on social media.

FA9LA (the song that accompanied the hit film) after release became an instant trend/vibe across India and internationally. Even though the song is banned in many Middle Eastern nations, it still managed to be number one on the Arabic Billboard charts and achieved the most billboard number for any song in a year after release.

Dhurandhar had a larger engagement at theatres, making it the top-grossing Hindi film in history. Recently, the movie was added to Netflix. But there have been complaints about the streaming version. Reports from fans say that 9 minutes of footage were cut from the OTT release and that many customers have complained about the poor quality of the film. Following the success of FA9LA, Flipperachi will be starting an India tour on March 14th with a performance at UN40 music festival in Bengaluru.