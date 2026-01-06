Rapper Flipperachi confirms India tour after Dhurandhar's FA9LA goes viral

During a recent interview, Flipperachi has confirmed that he will be performing in India, after being floored by the love he received. "There’s definitely a tour in the works, and we’re working on the dates. I’ll be announcing performance dates soon", the rapper said. Fans in India, it's time to match your steps in front of the singer of FA9LA itself!

Flipperachi also discussed the future of rap and hip-hop music in India, during the interview. The rapper feels there is a lot of potential in the country, given the genre has had a significant rise in the last few years.

Talking about some artistes he would love to work with, he said, "There’s a lot of artists I’d love to collaborate with including Badshah and Param. I might or might not be working on some original collabs right now! Can’t say more at this stage".

Flipperachi explained that song FA9LA is about having fun and letting go of the stress for some time. He said that the treatment of the song in the film has given it a new context, "The song is definitely a party track, but it does have a bit of darkness to it in the production. The production team had a great ear for it when they selected the song for the scene".

It is safe to say that Flipperachi has found a new, enthusiastic audience in India who are ready for some more music and amazing collaborations from the rapper.