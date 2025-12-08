Akshaye Khanna’s entry track FA9LA becomes Dhurandhar’s biggest showstopper

The much-anticipated, star-studded Dhurandhar has finally roared onto the big screen, and it’s every bit as explosive as fans hoped. With jaw-dropping action and unapologetic gore, the film keeps the audience locked in from the very first frame. But one part that has been the absolute obsession for the fans is Akshaye Khanna’s electrifying entry, set against the powerhouse track FA9LA. The authority, the poise, the sheer screen command, it’s the kind of scene that gives you chills and has fans replaying it on loop.

Here's why Akshaye Khanna’s FA9LA entry in Dhurandhar leaves fans electrified

In Aditya Dhar’s high-octane action thriller, it’s the silence of the antagonist that becomes the deadliest weapon. Every dialogue is delivered in a low, controlled tone — the kind that makes the anger feel even more dangerous as it quietly builds. Akshaye’s calm, unnerving composure turns him into a chilling mastermind of terror.

What makes the entry of the actor portraying Rehman Dakait even more spine-chilling is the background music that hits right with him. The track wasn’t part of the official album, so audiences first discovered it only in the theatre, and instantly got hooked. Recently, Ranveer Singh dropped the song on Instagram, finally giving fans the chance to put it on continuous repeat. He captioned the post, “So here’s ’THAT’ track from the movie … FLIPPERACHI,” introducing the Bahraini rapper to his massive fanbase.