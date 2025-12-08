Akshaye Khanna’s entry track FA9LA becomes Dhurandhar’s biggest showstopper

The much-anticipated, star-studded Dhurandhar has finally roared onto the big screen, and it’s every bit as explosive as fans hoped. With jaw-dropping action and unapologetic gore, the film keeps the audience locked in from the very first frame. But one part that has been the absolute obsession for the fans is Akshaye Khanna’s electrifying entry, set against the powerhouse track FA9LA. The authority, the poise, the sheer screen command, it’s the kind of scene that gives you chills and has fans replaying it on loop.
In Aditya Dhar’s high-octane action thriller, it’s the silence of the antagonist that becomes the deadliest weapon. Every dialogue is delivered in a low, controlled tone — the kind that makes the anger feel even more dangerous as it quietly builds. Akshaye’s calm, unnerving composure turns him into a chilling mastermind of terror.
What makes the entry of the actor portraying Rehman Dakait even more spine-chilling is the background music that hits right with him. The track wasn’t part of the official album, so audiences first discovered it only in the theatre, and instantly got hooked. Recently, Ranveer Singh dropped the song on Instagram, finally giving fans the chance to put it on continuous repeat. He captioned the post, “So here’s ’THAT’ track from the movie … FLIPPERACHI,” introducing the Bahraini rapper to his massive fanbase.
The song by Flipperachi, whose original name is Hussam Aseem, has the audience firmly in its grip. One of the Arab world’s biggest hip-hop stars, his signature energy and sound hit hard the moment the beat drops. And paired with Akshaye’s powerhouse entry, it creates a fusion that brings the world of hip-hop and high-octane cinema even closer. A combo of electric fusion that was bound to blow up. Comments flooded the internet praising the song. One wrote, "Repeat mode since Rehman dakait entered Balochistan in Dhurandhar." Another added, "Akkkha Bollywood ek taraf …………Akshay Khanna..."
As for the meaning of FA9LA, reports say it’s pronounced ‘fasla’ in Bahraini Arabic. The word loosely translates to fun or party, which fits perfectly with the energy the track brings to Akshaye’s entry. The visuals, the vibe, the attitude, everything syncs to create a moment that feels like a full-on cinematic party happening right on screen.
