Dhurandhar: The Revenge: OTT release details, when and where to watch

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has already made its roaring mark on the audience with its recent trailer release. The high-octane spy thriller is set to release on March 19 in the theatres. But did you notice its OTT platform collaboration for the future release?

Dhurandhar: The Revenge will drop on which OTT platform?

The first installment of the film made quite the bed for the sequel. The anticipation is at an all-time high. With the release of the official trailer of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, the world got back into the spy-thriller mode. Now for the OTT release, the movie is set to stream on JioHotstar. At the very end of the trailer, the OTT partner was revealed further heightening the hype. However, the makers have not revealed the exact date of the online release.

The film’s anticipation is so high that the presales have reached record breaking levels. As per reports, the movie garnered a total of INR 18.11 crore in presales for the first day first show in theatres. Even with the high prices of individual tickets, the sales are only rising.