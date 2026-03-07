Dhurandhar: The Revenge official trailer releases; here's everything to know

The wait is finally over! The official trailer of the much awaited film of the season Dhurandhar: The Revenge is here and it is next level awesome, gruesome and gut-wrenchingly heart-pounding. Ranveer Singh shared the trailer on his Instagram and the caption said it all!

Dhurandhar: The Revenge trailer out now — Hamza returns in a scarier, more intense avatar

Ahead of the sneak peak with the film’s official trailer, the cast built up the hype perfectly. Ranveer Singh sharing a post on his Instagram had earlier wrote, “Brace yourself. Trailer out tomorrow 7th March at 11:01 AM. #DhurandharTheRevenge Releasing In Cinemas Worldwide on 19th March 2026 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada & Malayalam."

With the trailer now out, the gripping reality of India’s secret spy world comes alive on screen once again, revealing some of the true stories from the pages of history. Ranveer captioned the trailer, “Told you it was personal . . .” and brought the sheer thrill of the storyline to life.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the sequel is set to continue with the gripping storyline of the protagonist Hamza as he explores the geo-politics through unimaginable action scenes. It delves deeper into Hamza’s background and the personal story that made him face such conflicts. The trailer portrays a more determined and scarier avatar of Hamza than before.