Is Doja Cat set to be a part of Dhurandhar 2's album?

The sequel, directed by Aditya Dhar, is all set to uncover the background of Hamza Ali Mazari, the undercover agent who successfully infiltrated the criminal networks of Lyari, Pakistan. Though the teaser presents Sanjay Dutt as an unstoppable task force leader and R Madhavan as the Director of the IB, fans quickly pointed out the absence of Akshaye Khanna. However, Ranveer later confirmed that Akshaye will be back in the sequel with extensive flashback sequences, carrying forward the legacy of his character, Rehman Dakait.

Though the teaser has generated a lot of buzz, it has received a mixed response from the fans. While some fans appreciated the suspenseful environment and the Doja Cat collaboration, others expressed their disappointment, stating that the teaser was too dependent on the footage that was already present in the credits of the original film.

However, the ambition level of the project is quite clear. With a scheduled theatrical release on March 19, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to match the phenomenal success of the first part, which collected over ₹1,303 crores worldwide.