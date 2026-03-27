Dhurandhar 2 controversy: Deepak Tijori questions selective censoring of cuss words

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been at the utter peak of cinematic hype with its release. And now, the ones who’ve already watched the film, one question amidst the power-packed storyline that lingered was — what’s the point of censoring cuss words in a film that’s already certified for adults?

Interestingly, it’s not just audiences raising eyebrows. Director Deepak Tijori echoed the same concern after watching the film, Taking to social media he called out the censor board for what he implied was a contradictory move.

Deepak Tijori calls out CBFC over Dhurandhar: The Revenge’s ‘half-muted’ cuts

The Central Board of Film Certification’s (CBFC) or the censor board after the final cut, recommended 21 modifications to Dhurandhar 2, with at least four major changes focusing on scenes of extreme violence. While the film saw a reduction in graphic gore, what truly left viewers puzzled was the selective muting of cuss words, and only in certain portions. This move sparked confusion, especially since the film carries an A-rating, meaning it is strictly intended for adult audiences.

Adding to the irony, the film is also gearing up for an OTT release, where such language may not even be censored, depending on platform guidelines. This inconsistency was also noticed by director Deepak Tijori who voiced his concern on his social media.

The director wrote, “I genuinely don’t understand this— why mute half the abuses and let the other half stay? At places, keep some and fully mute some? Especially when the film is already certified 18+, which clearly means it’s meant for adults.”

He further added who the film is protecting through its half muted and ‘go figure it out’ move. He wrote, “So who exactly are we protecting here? And from what… half a word?”