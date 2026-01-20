Director Atlee and wife Priya Mohan announce second pregnancy

The internet has been greeted by good news and definitely one cannot keep calm. This time around, Jawan director Atlee and wife Priya Mohan have announced their second pregnancy on social media by sharing a caraousel of happy photographs taken by Amrita Samant. The two captioned their Instagram post, ‘Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member!’. The two are already blessed with a son who is taking small steps towards becoming big brother soon.
B-town is buzzing with excitement after hearing the news and in the most beautiful way. The duo shared a series of photographs, the first where the three are dressed in white and Priya looks adorably at her baby bump. The second photograph features Atlee in off white blazer-shirt and white pants while Priya glows in an icy blue gown. The third is a black and white of the couple looking at each other. The fourth as the whole family sharing taking part in this exciting journey. The sketch has the three along with all their furry kids. The full caption reads, “Our home is about to get even cozier with the addition of our newest member! Yes ! We are pregnant again Need all your blessings, love and prayers, With love, Atlee , Priya , Meer , Becky , Yuki , chocki , Coffee and Goofy”
Industry colleagues and friends have flooded their social media with Congratulatory messages. Samantha states, ‘So so beautiful. Congratulations my beautiful mama’ while Keerthy Suresh comments, ‘Congratulations my Darlingssss Sending lots of love from Nyke and Keny!!. Other like Janhavi Kapoor, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Karan Johar, Veer Pahariya, and Orry have also showered their best wishes on the couple and their soon to arrive baby.
On the work front, Atlee is currently focusing on AA22 x A6 which is his sixth directorial featuring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone. Priya on the other hand is a successful fashion entrepreneur with her label Red Knot.