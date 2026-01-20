Palash Muchhal resumes work after cancelled wedding with Smriti Mandhana

However, recently, trade analyst Taran Adarsh has revealed on his social media page that Shreyas Talpade will head the cast of the untitled movie featuring Palash. Shreyas will be seen as a ‘common man,’ a role that he has performed to perfection several times in the past. The film has been set in the city of Mumbai. Filming is expected to commence shortly.

Although some details about the storyline are under wraps, this is Muchhal’s first big creative endeavor since the controversy. Industry sources indicate that this is a time for Muchhal to move beyond his previous endeavors and let his films speak for themselves in this new era.

The split marked a turbulent end to 2025 for both parties. While, Palash chose to keep herself under the radar until this casting announcement, Smriti is looking ahead to 2026 for the new year to bring her renewed passion and dedication to the cricket ground. Notably, she recently shared a 2025 recap video that notably omitted Palash.