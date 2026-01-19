Valentino Garavani passes away: A life in couture comes to a close

Valentino Garavani, one of haute couture’s most influential figures, has passed away at the age of 93. The Valentino Foundation confirmed on Monday that the designer, known globally by his first name alone, died peacefully at his home in Rome, surrounded by close friends and family. A public lying in state will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a funeral service in Rome on Friday at 11 am.

The late Valentino was born in 1932 in Voghera, northern Italy, and trained at leading fashion houses across Europe before honing his craft in Paris. In 1960, he returned to Italy to establish his own fashion house in Rome, laying the foundation for what would become one of the world’s most prestigious luxury labels.

Valentino, Hollywood's favourite couturier passes away at 93

Over the decades, Valentino built a reputation for refined, romantic couture that appealed to royalty, Hollywood icons, and society’s elite. His creations were worn by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis, Elizabeth Taylor, Princess Diana, and countless film stars. His signature red gowns, in a vivid hue that came to be known as Valentino Red, became a defining symbol of his brand and a staple on red carpets worldwide.

Valentino also designed Elizabeth Taylor’s wedding gown and dressed numerous Academy Award winners, including Sharon Stone and Penélope Cruz. Though his designs often appeared understated, they were marked by meticulous detailing and exceptional craftsmanship.

After building a global fashion empire under his name, Valentino sold the business and retired from active designing in 2008. His legacy, however, continues to influence haute couture, cementing his place as one of fashion’s true legends.