Kriti Sanon shares how her three pet dogs were also a part of sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding reception

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has shared how her pet dogs Disco, Phoebe and Zoey were a part of her sister Nupur Sanon’s wedding with Stebin Bin.

Kriti Sanon shares more glimpses from the wedding of Nupur Sanon-Stebin Ben

The actress shared a photo of the decoration of Nupur’s Mumbai reception held recently where three statues of their canine babies were a part of the entire reception decoration.

Sharing a picture of the same on her social media account, Kriti wrote, “Disco, Phoebe & Zoey were also a part of our celebration in the cutest way.”

For the uninitiated, Nupur and Stebin got married in Udaipur on the 10th of January in a lavish setup.

Kriti, who couldn’t believe that her younger sister was now a married woman took to her social media account to pen an emotional note. “Words can never be enough to explain what I’m feeling.. still hasn’t sunk in..My little one is married!”

She further wrote, “From holding you in my arms for the first time when I was 5, to now holding your chaadar and seeing you all dressed up as the prettiest bride I’ve ever seen.”

The actress wrote ahead, “My heart is so full seeing you so happy, in love and beginning the next and the most beautiful chapter of your life with the Best life partner we could ever ask for you.”