Roadies Rebirth brings back Rannvijay Singha as the host with an OGs vs NewGs twist

Roadies is all set to make a comeback for its 21st season, bringing in a big surprise in terms of its classic competitive format. The adventure show is scheduled to begin on October 16 and will have new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 7 pm. This new season, aka Roadies Rebirth, can be watched on MTV, Netflix and JioHotstar.
The most significant alteration for this season is OGs vs NewGs. Rather than having six Gang Leaders with their own gang each, the six Gang Leaders have been split into two big teams. OG Team members include Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula, while the NewG Team includes Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali. The two teams will act as the core leadership team for the upcoming season.
Roadies Rebirth will also feature the return of Rannvijay Singha as the host of the show. It has been more than a few years since Rannvijay has associated himself with the franchise.
The current season will also enjoy increased digital exposure when compared to previous seasons. For the first time, the show will be aired on both Netflix and Jio Hotstar, as well as on TV through MTV. Two new episodes will air every week, on Fridays and Saturdays at 7 pm.
Since its launch in 2003, the program Roadies has been concentrating on challenging the participants with tasks that are related to psychological strength, courage, endurance, and determination.
Each year, many young people participate in audition events to compete for their place in the adventure. Over the years, the franchise has turned several contestants into household names. Some former contestants have later returned to the show as Gang Leaders.
The NewGs of Roadies Rebirth represent a combination of fresh energy and experienced Roadies alumni. Abhishek Malhan, aka Fukra Insaan, will be appearing as a Gang Leader for the first time. Bani J is reappearing in Roadies as a completely new character since she has already appeared in the series as a participant. Similarly, Baseer Ali took part in Roadies Rising 2017 and ended up in the finals. Later, he went on to win Splitsvilla 10.