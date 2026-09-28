Roadies Rebirth brings back Rannvijay Singha as the host with an OGs vs NewGs twist

Roadies is all set to make a comeback for its 21st season, bringing in a big surprise in terms of its classic competitive format. The adventure show is scheduled to begin on October 16 and will have new episodes airing every Friday and Saturday at 7 pm. This new season, aka Roadies Rebirth, can be watched on MTV, Netflix and JioHotstar.

Roadies Rebirth introduces 6 gang leaders in 2 teams

The most significant alteration for this season is OGs vs NewGs. Rather than having six Gang Leaders with their own gang each, the six Gang Leaders have been split into two big teams. OG Team members include Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula, while the NewG Team includes Abhishek Malhan, Bani J and Baseer Ali. The two teams will act as the core leadership team for the upcoming season.