Roadies XX: Prince Narula sparks outrage for telling Elvish Yadav ‘might never have kids’

The tension began during the final task when Gullu, aka Kushal Tandon, was given the power to choose his own partner and decide the pairings for the remaining finalists. He paired Prince’s gang member Hartaj with Priya from Rhea’s team, a move that didn’t sit well with Prince. Attempting to sway Gullu’s decision, Prince was interrupted by Elvish, who encouraged his teammate to stay focused on the win. This sparked a heated exchange between the two leaders.

In the argument, Prince labeled Elvish an “online badmaash” (online bully), prompting a sharp retort from Elvish, who said, “If you lose this show too, there will be nothing left for you. You’ll struggle even for food.” Things escalated further when Prince dragged up Elvish’s past controversies and made a controversial remark: “We already have children, may it not happen that you end up never having any.” Elvish responded by calling Prince a “manchild” and requested host Ranvijay to step in.