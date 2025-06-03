Roadies XX: Prince Narula sparks outrage for telling Elvish Yadav ‘might never have kids’

YouTuber Elvish Yadav made a remarkable debut as a gang leader on Roadies XX, leading his team member Gullu to victory in the finale. Gullu not only clinched the title but also walked away with a ₹10 lakh cash prize, a brand-new bike, and the coveted Roadies XX trophy. However, the celebratory moment was overshadowed by a fiery altercation between Elvish and fellow gang leader Prince Narula, which quickly became the talk of the internet.
The tension began during the final task when Gullu, aka Kushal Tandon, was given the power to choose his own partner and decide the pairings for the remaining finalists. He paired Prince’s gang member Hartaj with Priya from Rhea’s team, a move that didn’t sit well with Prince. Attempting to sway Gullu’s decision, Prince was interrupted by Elvish, who encouraged his teammate to stay focused on the win. This sparked a heated exchange between the two leaders.
In the argument, Prince labeled Elvish an “online badmaash” (online bully), prompting a sharp retort from Elvish, who said, “If you lose this show too, there will be nothing left for you. You’ll struggle even for food.” Things escalated further when Prince dragged up Elvish’s past controversies and made a controversial remark: “We already have children, may it not happen that you end up never having any.” Elvish responded by calling Prince a “manchild” and requested host Ranvijay to step in.
A clip of this intense confrontation soon went viral, drawing widespread backlash against Prince. Many viewers condemned his comments, especially the remark about Elvish’s future ability to have children. One outraged user wrote, “Such shameful words. How can someone stoop so low?” Another commented, “Even enemies wouldn’t say such venomous things.” Despite the ugly spat, Prince was later seen acknowledging Elvish’s strategic gameplay and leadership. His gang member Hartaj finished as the season’s runner-up.
While Elvish and Gullu’s win was a proud moment for their team, it’s the explosive clash between the gang leaders that has dominated headlines. It raised questions about sportsmanship, personal boundaries, and the line between competition and cruelty on reality TV.