Hit the road with roadies

TV Roadies is one of the most-watched shows by the youth in our country. The craze for it has been growing steadily for the past 20 years. As the reality show gears up for its 20th season, titled MTV Roadies Double Cross – Hoga Ab Dhoke Pe Dhokha, auditions have been held across various cities, including Hyderabad, which recently witnessed the audition madness. CE caught up with three of the judges — Rannvijay, Neha Dhupia, and Elvish Yadav — who spoke about their love for the show, their fondness for Hyderabad, and more.

Rannvijay, the actor who has been part of Roadies for nearly 17 seasons, returns for the 20th season. He talks about what makes this season special. “It’s the 20th season; I don’t really know of any other show in the world that has run this long.

The fact that it’s an Indian IP and we don’t have to get permission from a western country makes it unique. It’s an original Indian format. I believe MTV deserves credit for keeping the show on for 20 years while other music channels have come and gone.

This show has become the channel’s pillar. This season, we have Prince, who has been around; Neha, the OG of the show, is back; and Rhea and Elvish, who have never worked here before. These four have never worked with each other before, so their competition will be interesting. There have also never been two female gang leaders before. With many new elements, I feel this is a milestone season for us. I don’t know what will happen if there’s a next one.”

Reflecting on being a part of Roadies for 17 seasons and his return, he adds, “I love how the show is different every time. We change things up, and when we travel abroad, we even imbibe the local culture into our journey. We meet new people and experience new phases — it’s never the same show. If it were the same every time, in the same studio with the same tasks, it would be different, but that’s not the case, and that excites me. This time, I’m coming back after four years, and the positive reaction from fans is validating.

Knowing that you’re wanted and valued gives you confidence and happiness. I learn something new every time I go to a new place. The number of places we’ve shown people in India matters. People have become fitter, started travelling, and believed in themselves because of the show. I’m happy to be part of something that impacts people in this way.”

On his excitement to meet contestants and his love for Hyderabad, he says, “God has been kind. I come to Hyderabad often, and I love the culture here. Hyderabad is growing rapidly—it’s the fourth-fastest-growing city. Every time I visit, new areas have popped up, and the infrastructure is impressive. The people here are amazing, and there are cool cafes with lots of energy. I’m looking forward to enjoying some dosas at Nagesh Sir’s house, who is a dear friend, along with Elahe ma’am. I hope to spend time with them while I’m here.”

Rannvijay also shares his favourite question to ask contestants: “The question I like the most is one that has many answers: ‘Why do you want to be a Roadie?’ I’m looking for the truth.

If someone says they want to be famous, I’ll dive into that. If they say they love adventure, want to use it as a stepping stone, or get into fitness, that’s fine too. As long as they’re honest, I’ll get to know them better. We put people into situations they’ve never experienced before, so if someone lacks a clear purpose, they won’t fit in.”

Neha Dhupia, returning after a four-season break, shares her excitement: “I’m thrilled to be back in a space where the foundation is love. I didn’t expect to return, as I was on a completely different path. Sometimes it’s the nostalgia, sometimes the adventure, or just the opportunity for competition that draws me in. It’s unlike anything else I do.”

On her love for Hyderabad and meeting contestants, she says, “I love Hyderabad. Every time I set foot here, I get good vibes. I’ve worked in Ramoji Film City and have a connection with the city through cinema and Miss India, which I won here. My life changed here. I’m excited to meet the contestants, though we might not meet everyone. We’ll meet those who qualify for the PI, and from them, we’ll have to make tough decisions.”

Regarding her favourite question for contestants, she shares, “I haven’t seen this year’s form yet, but I know there’s a question about whether women should get paid period leave. It’s important for shows like Roadies to reflect the sentiments of today’s youth, as they are the future of the country.”

Elvish, who is joining the show for the first time, expresses his excitement: “This is my second time in Hyderabad, and I haven’t explored much yet, but I’d love to. I’ve heard the people here are kind, and if someone from Hyderabad makes it onto my team, I’d love to learn more about the city.” On his approach to the show and a key question for the contestants, he says, “I haven’t followed the show closely, and I don’t approach it like an interview. I prefer reacting in the moment and getting to know contestants on the spot.”

His message to the people of Hyderabad: “Your biryani is amazing, your language is beautiful, and your people are wonderful. I look forward to exploring more of the city and coming back again.”

Story by Shreya Veronica