Neha Dhupia faints on ‘Roadies’ set, powers through to finish shoot on time

Actress Neha Dhupia, known for her unshakable spirit and relentless drive, recently gave her fans a brief moment of worry when she fainted on the sets of Roadies during the auditions for the new season. The multi-talented star, who has been tirelessly balancing a whirlwind schedule, hopping between bustling cities and quaint small towns, had been away from her home and children for over a month, putting her resilience to the test.
Captured in a dramatic promo, Neha was seen losing her balance and fainting on set, sending shockwaves through her fanbase. But true to her fearless nature, Neha wasted no time reassuring everyone that she’s fully recovered, fit, and more determined than ever to continue leading the charge on Roadies.
Reflecting on the scare, Neha confidently shared, “It was just a minor health blip, but I’m back on my feet, more motivated and excited than ever. Roadies has always been about pushing boundaries, and this journey only strengthens my resolve to conquer any challenge that comes my way. Nothing can stop me now.”
A source from the production team spoke highly of Neha’s unwavering commitment, saying, “Her dedication is nothing short of extraordinary. Despite the overwhelming demands of her schedule and a brief health setback, Neha gave everything she had to the auditions, tirelessly scouring both urban hubs and remote towns to discover the best talent. She was fully immersed in the process, just like always.”
For fans of both Roadies and Neha Dhupia, there’s no need for concern. The powerhouse leader is back and stronger than ever, ready to guide contestants through yet another action-packed season filled with drama, competition, and her trademark, inspiring leadership. Get ready for a season that promises unforgettable moments — with Neha at the helm, steering the way.