Neha Dhupia faints on ‘Roadies’ set, powers through to finish shoot on time

Reflecting on the scare, Neha confidently shared, “It was just a minor health blip, but I’m back on my feet, more motivated and excited than ever. Roadies has always been about pushing boundaries, and this journey only strengthens my resolve to conquer any challenge that comes my way. Nothing can stop me now.”

A source from the production team spoke highly of Neha’s unwavering commitment, saying, “Her dedication is nothing short of extraordinary. Despite the overwhelming demands of her schedule and a brief health setback, Neha gave everything she had to the auditions, tirelessly scouring both urban hubs and remote towns to discover the best talent. She was fully immersed in the process, just like always.”

For fans of both Roadies and Neha Dhupia, there’s no need for concern. The powerhouse leader is back and stronger than ever, ready to guide contestants through yet another action-packed season filled with drama, competition, and her trademark, inspiring leadership. Get ready for a season that promises unforgettable moments — with Neha at the helm, steering the way.