Rise and Fall Season 2: Shehzad Poonawalla's team breaks silence after Siwet Tomar row

Rise and Fall Season 2 has its first major controversy just days into the season. After contestant Siwet Tomar was removed from the show following a physical altercation, Shehzad Poonawalla's team has spoken out, saying that he endured abuse and mockery inside the Tower and chose not to retaliate.
The incident came during the show's third episode. Contestants were competing in a task to decide who would hold decision-making power in the Tower and gain immunity from that week's Fall. Tensions between Siwet and Shehzad boiled over during the fallout from the voting.
According to reports, Siwet grabbed Shehzad by the neck and pushed him to the ground. Shehzad was left injured, with his clothes torn. Because the clash breached the show's rule against physical violence, Siwet was removed from the game, barely two days into his stay.
The exit divided the Tower. Swara Bhasker and Karan Patel objected to the decision, arguing that Shehzad's provocation had contributed to the confrontation, and offered to leave alongside Siwet.
On Monday, Shehzad's team posted a statement on Instagram and X. It thanked viewers for backing him and maintained that he had faced abuse and mocking inside the Tower without responding. In the statement's words, he stayed silent even after being hit.
In a video statement posted after his eviction, Siwet said Shehzad had repeatedly provoked him. During the Tower voting, he had also openly criticised Shehzad’s approach to the game.
The row has spilled well beyond the show, with viewers divided over whether the provocation Siwet describes can justify physical violence, and whether the abuse claimed by Shehzad's team was as serious as portrayed.
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