Rise and Fall Season 2: Shehzad Poonawalla's team breaks silence after Siwet Tomar row

Rise and Fall Season 2 has its first major controversy just days into the season. After contestant Siwet Tomar was removed from the show following a physical altercation, Shehzad Poonawalla's team has spoken out, saying that he endured abuse and mockery inside the Tower and chose not to retaliate.

Shehzad Poonawalla's team breaks silence after Siwet Tomar's exit

The incident came during the show's third episode. Contestants were competing in a task to decide who would hold decision-making power in the Tower and gain immunity from that week's Fall. Tensions between Siwet and Shehzad boiled over during the fallout from the voting.