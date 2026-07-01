LeBron James set to leave Lakers after eight seasons, eyes new NBA chapter

NBA superstar LeBron James is set to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and continue his illustrious career with a new franchise.
The 41-year-old spent the last eight seasons with the Lakers, guiding them to the 2020 NBA championship. Since 2024, he has also shared the court with his son, Bronny James.
According to media reports, the NBA's all-time leading scorer has emerged as a potential target for the Golden State Warriors.
The Lakers said, external: "LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history.
"We will always be grateful for his eight years with the Lakers - including the title he led us to in 2020, under the most difficult circumstances imaginable, and the countless records he broke in purple and gold.
"We wish him the best in his future, both on and off the court. He will always be a cherished member of the Lakers family."
James responded on social media and wrote "No, THANK YOU!"
He said it an "honour" to wear the purple and gold while trying to continue "the greatness & legacies that came before me!"
"Hope I made a few proud during my stint," he added.
LeBron James averaged 20.9 points, 7.2 assists and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Los Angeles Lakers this season. The 22-time All-Star and four-time NBA champion also holds the NBA records for most career games played (1,622) and most points scored (43,440).
Chosen first overall by his hometown Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2003 NBA Draft, James spent seven seasons with the franchise before announcing his move to the Miami Heat during the televised special The Decision.
He later returned to Cleveland and cemented his legacy in 2016 by leading the Cavaliers back from a 3-1 deficit in the NBA Finals to upset the Golden State Warriors, securing the franchise's first-ever championship and fulfilling his pledge to bring a title to his hometown.
James added another championship to his résumé in 2020, helping the Lakers capture the NBA title in a season overshadowed by tragedy, coming nine months after Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and seven others died in a helicopter crash.