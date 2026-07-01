LeBron James set to leave Lakers after eight seasons, eyes new NBA chapter

NBA superstar LeBron James is set to leave the Los Angeles Lakers and continue his illustrious career with a new franchise.

The 41-year-old spent the last eight seasons with the Lakers, guiding them to the 2020 NBA championship. Since 2024, he has also shared the court with his son, Bronny James.

According to media reports, the NBA's all-time leading scorer has emerged as a potential target for the Golden State Warriors.

From Cleveland to LA, LeBron James prepares for yet another new beginning

The Lakers said, external: "LeBron James is one of the greatest athletes in history.

"We will always be grateful for his eight years with the Lakers - including the title he led us to in 2020, under the most difficult circumstances imaginable, and the countless records he broke in purple and gold.

"We wish him the best in his future, both on and off the court. He will always be a cherished member of the Lakers family."