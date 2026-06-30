Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka wears traditional kimono, reveals surprising Kill Bill inspiration

Naomi Osaka's fashion choices on the tennis court have turned heads throughout her career, but this time she bought a different kind of creativity to abide by Wimbledon's all-white dress code.
The four-time Grand Slam champion from Japan honoured her heritage by making her entrance at the All England Club in a graceful, floor-length white kimono, a look that reflected both traditional Japanese culture and the tournament's strict clothing regulations. Hana Yagi, a Tokyo-based artist, has designed the ensemble.
The outfit followed a string of memorable fashion statements this season. At the French Open, Osaka wore a shimmering gold tennis dress that she said was inspired by the sparkling lights of the Eiffel Tower at night, while at the Australian Open in January, she debuted a striking ensemble influenced by the graceful form of a jellyfish.
"When I think about Wimbledon, it's obviously the all-white. There's obviously the tradition of it all," explained Osaka, after her 6-1 7-5 victory over French player Elsa Jacquemot.
"In my head, when I think about that, I think about my cultures, my heritage, which is Japanese and Haitian.
"Then, if I dive deeper into Japanese culture, I think about the most iconic silhouette, which for me is a kimono. You don't have to see the colour of a kimono to know that it is a kimono.
"I don't know, I was thinking about my favourite movies also. I love Kill Bill. I remembered absolutely falling in love with Lucy Liu's character.
"She has an all-white kimono, and I remember thinking that was really cool. Then it just kind of went from there. It was like my interpretation of that, while also paying a lot of respect and love to Japan."
Because her opening match was scheduled on one of Wimbledon's outside courts, Osaka had to make her way through the busy grounds, accompanied by tournament staff, before reaching the venue.
As the 28-year-old walked through the crowds, her outfit quickly caught the attention of spectators, with many fans stopping to admire her latest fashion statement.
"From my end, I thought that was really fun just because I didn't think anyone expected that," Osaka said.
"I try to lock in a little bit and wear my headphones. I could feel when I walked by someone, they would physically turn their whole body. I thought that was really fun.
"It was cool because I heard some people say, Wow, that's a really beautiful kimono, so it was nice."
Since returning to the tour after the birth of her daughter in 2023, Osaka has climbed back into the world's top 20 and enjoyed a strong run to the US Open semi-finals last year.
However, Wimbledon remains her least successful Grand Slam, with the four-time major champion yet to progress beyond the third round. Osaka admitted that stepping onto the court in eye-catching outfits can also create extra expectations and pressure.
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