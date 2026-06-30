Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka wears traditional kimono, reveals surprising Kill Bill inspiration

"When I think about Wimbledon, it's obviously the all-white. There's obviously the tradition of it all," explained Osaka, after her 6-1 7-5 victory over French player Elsa Jacquemot.

"In my head, when I think about that, I think about my cultures, my heritage, which is Japanese and Haitian.

"Then, if I dive deeper into Japanese culture, I think about the most iconic silhouette, which for me is a kimono. You don't have to see the colour of a kimono to know that it is a kimono.

"I don't know, I was thinking about my favourite movies also. I love Kill Bill. I remembered absolutely falling in love with Lucy Liu's character.

"She has an all-white kimono, and I remember thinking that was really cool. Then it just kind of went from there. It was like my interpretation of that, while also paying a lot of respect and love to Japan."