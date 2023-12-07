A candid chat with Anirban Chakrabarti as Eken Season 7 releases today 

As Eken Babu returns for Season 7, Indulge speaks to Anirban Chakrabarti about playing Eken, inspirations, and more at 6 Ballygunge Place.

How was the experience of shooting in the jungle?

This is the first time in the jungles. Eken Babu is originally based in the US. When we started making the series we adapted to Indian terrains. As Eken progressed it reflected upon the culture, food, and traditions of new places. The experience was good. We were shooting in August amidst monsoons. We had to stop shooting due to rain and go back again to finish the shoot. Once I got bitten by a leech. But we had a lot of fun.

What motivates you to come back to Eken?

The prime reason is audience loved the series and films. Sometimes, there are chances of boredom creeping in as I play the same character. From my end, I try to interpret it anew. The way I portrayed Eken in the first season, it had a Jatayu influence but now the character is adapting. I am trying to invent what he would do in a tricky situation.

Was it difficult to establish an unconventional investigator like Eken?

When we did the first season we weren’t sure if the second season would happen. This was a very new concept with a detective who doesn’t have any detective-like mannerisms. For me, I did not have any reference points which was both advantageous and disadvantageous. When we were young Pankaj Kapur acted in Karamchand who was a clumsy detective. I had that as a reference point but I did not want to copy him.

What will Eken do in Tungkulung?

He has gone to accept recognition when someone asks him to find his killer if he is killed, and then the story progresses.

What did he eat in the jungles?

This time he had Nepali thali called Thakkali, Boroli Maach, and whatever else was available around.

Is Anirban Chakrabarti adventurous?

I love travelling but I don’t get time. Last I went to Pondicherry and Benaras.

Upcoming works

Bangla Shera Bhooter Golpo, Pradhan

Tungkulung e Eken streams on hoichoi from today.

Photo: Pritam Sarkar