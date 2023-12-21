Indulge catches up with director Aditi Roy on Bodhon 2  

After a successful season 1, Bodhon returns for a second season where the audience sees Raka Sen (Sandipta Sen), the protagonist fight against social evils in the fictional setting of Ipilpur. As the series releases today, we caught up with director Aditi Roy on taking the story forward.

What kind of social causes have you taken up in Bodhon 2?

We have taken the show around 200-250 kms outside Kolkata. There our protagonist Raka Sen experiences a lot of things that make news headlines including witch hunting, women trafficking in the name of marriage, caste system, and honour killing to name a few. How Raka falls victim in this new world is the storyline of this season.

What does it take for you to say ‘yes’ to direct a story?

I like to tell stories of relationships because in every story ultimately the inter-personal relationship takes the story and the characters forward. My first movie is Abosheshey where I tell the story of a mother and son. After that whatever work I have done whether in the romantic genre or issue–related, I have spoken about relationships. Noshtoneer is also the same.

What is your creative process like?

It’s not that I always follow a process or go by the conventional way. My learning is purely out of my own experience. I have observed my surroundings and my documentary filmmaker and photojournalist father. I believe that a movie is teamwork. If it’s good, it’s everyone’s responsibility but if it does not work out, it’s the director’s responsibility. If I believe myself to be the captain of the ship then I need to have 360 degree knowledge.

What clicks in OTT?

It’s difficult to say but I believe the success rate of relatable content and characters is high.

How has been the experience of working with Sandipta for the third time?

She is a very good student. The way she gets into a script and becomes the character, not everyone can give that effort.

Can we see Bodhon as a franchise series?

If Bodhon 2 is successful, then why not?

Upcoming works

I am currently shooting for Lojja with Priyanka Sarkar.

Bodhon 2 is streaming on hoichoi from today

Photo: Pritam Sarkar