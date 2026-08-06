Catch these must-watch August, 2026 releases on Netflix

From reality dating shows to chilling thrillers and emotional stories about the partition, do not miss these August releases on Netflix!
The reality dating series starring Harry Jowsey released on August 5, 2026. Here, the bachelor is looking for love amongst 20 women vying for his affection.
After a successful run in the theatres, this Imtiaz Ali directed movie will arrive on Netflix on August 7, 2026. The movie stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Sharvari and Vedang Raina in lead roles.
The beloved comedy series will be back with its third season on August 13, 2026. The series follows cousins Shane and Will who navigate life as co-owners of an auto-repair shop.
The military drama series will have its global premiere on August 7, 2026 only on Netflix. With Siddharth leading the cast as Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja, it follows the Indian Air Force's campaign during the Kargil War in 1999.
Robert De Niro stars as Detective Inspector Pete Willis in this thriller which is about a father and son (Adam Scott) who must investigate when an old serial killer resurfaces. The movie will drop on August 28, 2026!
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