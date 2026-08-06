OTT releases this week: August 7 to August 13 - Operation Safed Sagar, Super Mario Galaxy Movie

This week's OTT watchlist is packed with a wide variety of genres from across various streaming platforms in India. The hit The Super Mario Galaxy Movie makes it's streaming debut in India soon, furthering Mario's adventure. Meanwhile, Vadhandhi (Season 2) and The Last House are edge of the seat thriller drama's that will keep you glued to your screen. A couple of documentary projects, including Mourinho is sure to provide an insightful viewing experience. All this and more this week. Have a look at the best picks.