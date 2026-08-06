OTT releases this week: August 7 to August 13 - Operation Safed Sagar, Super Mario Galaxy Movie

This week's OTT watchlist is packed with a wide variety of genres from across various streaming platforms in India. The hit The Super Mario Galaxy Movie makes it's streaming debut in India soon, furthering Mario's adventure. Meanwhile, Vadhandhi (Season 2) and The Last House are edge of the seat thriller drama's that will keep you glued to your screen. A couple of documentary projects, including Mourinho is sure to provide an insightful viewing experience. All this and more this week. Have a look at the best picks.
Sequel to the hit first film, this movie follows Mario (Chris Pratt) and his brother Luigi (Charlie Day) alongside Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and Toad (Keegan-Michael Key) living their everyday life. After befriending Yoshi (Donald Glover), they fall into action to thwart the cosmic plot of Bowser (Jack Black) and his son, Bowser Jr (Benny Safdie). August 7. On JioHotstar.
Ann (Greta Lee) and Jason (Wagner Moura) are parents in a suburban family who wake up one day to realise they are completely and inexplicably sealed in their home. As days, months and even years pass, dwindling supplies become the least of their concerns when they realise a sinister force is keeping them trapped alongside everyone else. August 7. On Netflix.
British comedy great Ricky Gervais is showrunner and voice actor in this slacker comedy, which follows Gus, an opinionated and boastful cat who believes himself to be smart and brave but seems to have no grasp of his reality. Alongside his gang of stray British cats, Gus navigates absurd events, territorial squabbles, human hazards and survival. August 7. On Netflix.
This film brings to life the Indian Air Force’s Golden Arrows Squadron and their heroics on screen. Squadron Leader Ajay Ahuja (Siddharth Suryanarayan) and senior air leadership Jimmy Shergill alongside the young squad of officers — Flying Officer RS Dhaliwal ‘Dhali’ (Abhay Verma), Flying Officer CH Bal Reddy ‘Baldy’ (Mihir Ahuja) and Flight Lieutenant Jitendra Sangwan ‘Sangy’ (Taaruk Raina) face combat, extreme terrains and high altitude threats as enemy forces occupy strategic positions in mountains. August 7. On Netflix.
SI Moosa Raaza (M Sasikumar) is sent to Madurai as a punishment transfer. Amidst the Jallikattu festival in the city, skeletal remains are unearthed. Having realised that he wrongly linked a high-profile cold case to this evidence, subjecting Mani (Yashwanth) to a life sentence that he may not deserve, Raaza sets out to set the record straight. August 7. On Prime Video.
Offering an intimate look into the life of legendary football manager José Mourinho. Traversing beyond the successful campaigns like the UEFA Champions League victory with FC Porto, the three-part series will focus on the person who carries the tactical genius, polarising leadership style and touchline theatrics. With interviews from other football greats like Alex Ferguson, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Eden Hazard and many others, this project will offer an in-depth look into the coach-manager we’ve come to know. August 11. On Netflix.
Archival footage, expert analysis and previously unpublished interviews with historians, politicians and those close to Kim Jong-Un’s regime merge to create a documentary that takes viewers behind the veil of power in North Korea. August 12. Discovery +