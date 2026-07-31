OTT releases this week: July 31 to August 6

From heartwarming comedies and gripping thrillers to reality TV, romance and food documentaries, this week’s OTT line-up has something for every kind of viewer. Whether you’re looking to revisit familiar favourites, discover new stories or binge-watch fresh releases across genres, these titles arriving on streaming platforms promise plenty of entertainment in the days ahead.
In the upcoming third season, Jackie returns to Silver Falls determined to rebuild her relationships and find clarity amid complicated feelings for Alex and Cole. As the Walter family faces new challenges, Jackie navigates love, personal growth and difficult choices while discovering where she truly belongs. August 6. On Netflix.
Ted Lasso returns to AFC Richmond to coach the club’s second division women’s football team. Tasked with rebuilding a struggling side, he guides the players through challenges on and off the pitch as they chase success, forge stronger bonds and discover the confidence needed to compete at the highest level. August 5. On Apple TV
Raised in New York City, 17-year-old Annie Jacobson’s life changes when she inherits a remote Canadian island from the grandfather she never knew. As she uncovers long-buried family secrets, she forms unexpected friendships, navigates first love and discovers surprising connections that reshape her understanding of family and belonging. August 5. On Prime Video.
Set in 1981 Los Angeles — the series follows prep school student Bret as his seemingly perfect life unravels after a mysterious new classmate arrives. With a serial killer stalking the city, Bret begins to suspect that the new classmate has a connection with the serial killer — sending him down a path where fear, obsession and reality collide. August 5. On JioHotstar.
Comedian Mo Gilligan embarks on a 28-day experiment to uncover the truth behind Britain’s love for fried chicken — eating it three times a day. His journey takes him from London to the US, exploring the history, culture, business and hidden consequences of the fast-food industry’s obsession with chicken. August 5. On Netflix.
Balan grows up with his mother inside a women’s prison — spending his childhood hidden behind changing identities. As he sets out to uncover the truth about his past, he is drawn into a web of buried secrets, dangerous revelations and emotional discoveries that reshape everything he believed about his life. Language: Malayalam. July 31. On Zee5.
A group of American women travel to England believing they are searching for love with a man resembling Prince Harry. Unaware of the elaborate ruse, they compete for his affection while navigating romance, rivalry and unexpected emotions. The reality series follows their journey as they discover whether fairy-tale dreams happen. August 5. On Netflix.
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