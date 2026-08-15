From Caraxes to Syrax: The deadliest dragons driving House Targaryen’s civil war in House of the Dragon Season 3

The war within House Targaryen has reached a point of no return. With immense implactions of characters' deaths, introductions and choice, the story culminates in a boiling point of little to no peaceful resolution at the end of House of the Dragon (HOTD) Season 3. At the heart of this war are the most consequential elements of the story — the Targaryen dragons. Across the third season the dragons have been the biggest deterrents proving to tbe the defining weapons of war and mass destruction and turmoil, even being pitted against one another due to the conflict.

With the devastating ending of the season, we witnessed many of these dragons in their full might, some much more than the others. As we look ahead to the final season of this Game of Thrones spin-off show, this makes for the perfect oppurtunity to recoup and take account of the most consequential dragons and rank them by the impact they have had this season.

As the Dance of the Dragons reaches a brutal crescendo, Season 3’s fiercest beasts—from Caraxes to Syrax—reshape the balance of power and leave House Targaryen’s civil war beyond any hope of peace.