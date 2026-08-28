Seven new OTT releases to stream this week

As the week brings a wave of fresh stories across genres, OTT platforms are lining up new titles for every kind of viewer. From chilling horrors and warm festive specials to gripping documentaries and a high-stakes Premier League clash, the slate offers a varied mix to explore. Here are seven releases to look out for over the next few days.
Comedy: Matt Rife: Unwrapped – A Christmas Crowd Work Special
Comedian Matt Rife delivers a fully improvised festive show, bouncing off the crowd as they share stories about chaotic presents, quirky family traditions and seasonal slip-ups. With no prepared material, the Christmas special unfolds through spontaneous moments, turning audience interactions into quick, playful holiday comedy. December 2. On Netflix.
Horror: Black Phone 2
Four years after Finney (Mason Thames) killed the Grabber, his sister Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) begins having terrifying dreams and hearing the black phone ring. She, Finney and their friend Ernesto (Miguel Mora) venture to Alpine Lake camp in winter to uncover a sinister secret and confront the killer’s ghost. November 28. On BookMyShow Stream.
Sports: Chelsea vs Arsenal
These two heavyweights of English football face each other for the first time this season in the Premier League. Arsenal are on top of the table and Chelsea plan on closing that gap with a victory at Stamford Bridge. The last time the two sides met, Arsenal won the match 1-0, thanks to the goal by Mikel Merino. Who will take three points this time? November 30, 10 pm. On JioHotstar.
Fantasy: Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie
Gabby (Laila Lockhart Kraner) and her Grandma Gigi (Gloria Estefan) set off on a trip to Cat Francisco, but things go wrong when Vera (Kristen Wiig) accidentally buys Gabby’s dollhouse. Gabby shrinks down with Pandy Paws to save her Gabby Cats and revive the magic within. November 28. On BookMyShow Stream.
Documentary: All The Empty Rooms
Over seven years, veteran correspondent Steve Hartman and photographer Lou Bopp journey across the United States, capturing the preserved bedrooms of children lost to school shootings. Their photographs serve as intimate reminders of lives cut short, highlighting the emotional weight and human toll of gun violence in America. December 1. On Netflix.
Documentary: The Merchants of Joy
Five New York City families run Christmas tree stands each winter, transforming neighbourhood streets into festive markets. As they work to find trees, sell them and keep a fading tradition alive, the film highlights their determination, community spirit and the happiness they share. December 1. On Amazon Prime Video.
Crime: Playing Gracie Darling
At fourteen, Joni (Morgana O’Reilly) lost her friend Gracie Darling during a séance. Nearly three decades later, a teenager goes missing after playing a chilling game named after Gracie. Still burdened by the past, Joni comes back home to face old fears and uncover what really happened. December 1. On Netflix.