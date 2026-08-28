Seven new OTT releases to stream this week

Sports: Chelsea vs Arsenal

These two heavyweights of English football face each other for the first time this season in the Premier League. Arsenal are on top of the table and Chelsea plan on closing that gap with a victory at Stamford Bridge. The last time the two sides met, Arsenal won the match 1-0, thanks to the goal by Mikel Merino. Who will take three points this time? November 30, 10 pm. On JioHotstar.