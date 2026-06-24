Swastika Mukherjee confirmed as new host of popular Bengali show Didi No 1, internet reacts

Swastika Mukherjee is all set to host popular Bengali game show, Didi No. 1, for its new season, Season 10, replacing its long-time host, actor-politician Rachna Banerjee. Not just this, the Bengali television channel where the show is aired, Zee Bangla, is bringing changes in hosts and formats for two other non-fiction shows: Rannaghar and Dadagiri.

While Rannaghar was anchored by Sudipa Chatterjee for the longest time, to take over by Koneenica Banerjee, who run the show for around 500+ episodes, the show will now be helmed by Biswanath Basu and Rikhia Roy Chowdhury, posed as a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law respectively. Dadagiri on the other hand, though not officially confirmed yet, is said to have actor-MP dev, replacing fomer cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Swastika Mukherjee hosting Didi No. 1 will mark her first stint as an anchor

Swastika Mukherjee, who already had three releases this year- Promoter Boudi, Kaalipotka and Bibi Payra, will debut as an anchor with Didi No. 1, the promo of which is already live on the channel's and the actor's social media handles.