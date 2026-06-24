Swastika Mukherjee confirmed as new host of popular Bengali show Didi No 1, internet reacts

Swastika Mukherjee is all set to host popular Bengali game show, Didi No. 1, for its new season, Season 10, replacing its long-time host, actor-politician Rachna Banerjee. Not just this, the Bengali television channel where the show is aired, Zee Bangla, is bringing changes in hosts and formats for two other non-fiction shows: Rannaghar and Dadagiri.
While Rannaghar was anchored by Sudipa Chatterjee for the longest time, to take over by Koneenica Banerjee, who run the show for around 500+ episodes, the show will now be helmed by Biswanath Basu and Rikhia Roy Chowdhury, posed as a mother-in-law and daughter-in-law respectively. Dadagiri on the other hand, though not officially confirmed yet, is said to have actor-MP dev, replacing fomer cricketer Sourav Ganguly.
Swastika Mukherjee, who already had three releases this year- Promoter Boudi, Kaalipotka and Bibi Payra, will debut as an anchor with Didi No. 1, the promo of which is already live on the channel's and the actor's social media handles.
As the actor posted on her Instagram, netizens had mixed reviews about it. While one wrote, "Swastika is a grounded humble soul and i believe she can do it ! Rachna banerjee really needs some rest now ! Its physically not possible for a human being to continue a hectic show for such a long time , it has been more than 10 years i guess", another wrote: "What is this ??? After changing timing, this show without Rachana Banerjee is a full flop (sic)". There were also comments like "I am very excited to as host of Didi Number 1 show cause Rachana Banerjee became boring and seeing her daily is monotonous (sic)", and "Can't Wait To See The Queen Swastika In Didi No. 1 😍🔥❤️ It Will Be The Best Season" pointing how there is a difference of opinions for this.
Swastika has her own set of fans, and they seem to be really eager about the show. And not the host, but the new show timing, 10.15 pm, seemed to be a problem for many.
Following her exit, Rachana addressed the transition, emphasising her massive contribution to the show's massive success and laying down a challenge for the new team. She stated that Didi No. 1 reached its iconic status because of her dedication and presence over the last decade and a half, and threw a public challenge stating, "It is a huge challenge for them. They now have to prove to the whole of West Bengal and India that there can be a replacement for Rachana Banerjee". She also alleged that she was given only two days of notice, calling the management unprofessional and unethical, as per her interview in a Bengali news portal.
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