What’s up Bengaluru: Events between November 13 and November 19

This week, Bengaluru is packing a range of events that you must head to. In our list 7 best events for you to consider have made the cut with legacy rock band finally coming to namma uru with their iconic performance. Also visiting the story are Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi who will enchant the audience with poems and conversations. Explore more with the 7 best events to check out if you're in Bengaluru this weekend!