What’s up Bengaluru: Events between November 13 and November 19

This week, Bengaluru is packing a range of events that you must head to. In our list 7 best events for you to consider have made the cut with legacy rock band finally coming to namma uru with their iconic performance. Also visiting the story are Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi who will enchant the audience with poems and conversations. Explore more with the 7 best events to check out if you're in Bengaluru this weekend!
Rock legends Guns N’ Roses will arrive in Bengaluru to set the stage ablaze, this weekend. The rockstar group, including vocalist Axl Rose, bassist Duff McKagan and legendary guitarist Slash — are all set to blow the minds of Bengalurueans with their era-defining hits like Paradise City, Highway to Hell, Sweet Child O’ Mine, November Rain and many others! INR 6,500 onwards. November 14, 4 pm. At NICE Grounds, Madavara.
Kashish Pride Film Festival makes its Bengaluru debut with Kashish x Bengaluru 2026 at the National Gallery of Modern Art. The three-day celebration will showcase 44 films from 15 countries, alongside filmmaker interactions, panel discussions and cultural performances — bringing diverse queer stories and perspectives to the city. Entry free. Register ahead. November 20 to 22, 11 am to 7.30 pm. At Palace Road.
Presented by Sunburn, German DJ and producer Adam Port is set to bring his signature electronic sound to Bengaluru. Known for his work with the Berlin-based collective Keinemusik, Adam has built a following with his distinctive blend of deep house, melodic rhythms and Afro-inspired sounds. The performance promises an immersive electronic music experience. INR 3,500 onwards. November 15, 3 pm. At Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru, Thanisandra Main Road.
Popular comedian Nishant Tanwar, known for his sharp wit on popular online shows, including India’s Got Latent, is coming to the city with Let Your Stories Meet Mine. This interactive stand-up show invites audiences to share their stories as his comedic journey meets your laugh-out-loud moments. INR 499 onwards. November 13 to 15. The Laugh Junction, HSR Layout.
Enjoy an evening filled with poetry, rhymes and thoughtful conversations as Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi visit the city for an enthralling session of recitation and conversation. Javed will share his poems, while Shabana connects with the audience by translating and discussing the literature. INR 4,129 onwards. November 15, 1.30 pm onwards. At Renaissance Bengaluru Race Course Hotel, Race Course Road.
Trading card fans, get ready for an exciting two-day event in the city. Bangalore Card Show 2.0 is back this year, bringing together India’s growing trading card games and collectables community. Be it collecting, trading, joining games or community chats — this weekend promises something special and unique. INR 499. November 14 & 15, 10 am onwards. Shubh Convention, JP Nagar.
Enjoy an evening of carnatic music as vocalist Aishwarya Shankar, joined by violinist RK Shriramkumar and K Arun Prakash on mridangam, take the stage for a performance curated by Ranjani Fine Arts. This event promises a memorable night with these talented artistes. Entry free. November 15, 5 pm onwards. Heartfulness Meditation Centre, Haralur.