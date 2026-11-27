Bharatanatiyam dancer Smrithi Sridhar is all set to offer Samarpanam, her solo recital this weekend. A disciple of bharatanatiyam artiste and choreographer Raksha Karthik, Smrithi will present the performance alongside an ensemble consisting of Raksha, who will handle the nattuvangam, Balasubrahmanya Sharma on vocals, Srihari Rangaswamy on the mridangam, Jayaram Kikkeri on the flute, D V Prasanna Kumar on rhythm pads and Gopal Venkataramana on the veena. Entry free. November 28, 4,30 pm onwards. At Sir MV Auditorium, Chickpet.