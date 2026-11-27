This week brings to Bengaluru an array of engaging events. The city hosts a series of musical extravaganzas with global stars like Diljit Dosanjh making their way into the town. Furthermore, Manotsava 2026 the unique mental health festival returns with a wide variety of engagements for the public.
Curated Duo, a fun evening of jamming with singer Carol Dsouza and singer-musician Mark Escotee, is an exciting addition to your weekend plans. Enjoy tunes from both singers, with Carol’s influences including Engelbert Humperdinck, Haley Reinhart and Lady Gaga and Kara; and Mark’s influences including Elvis Presley. INR 490. November 27, 8 pm onwards. At Cahoots, Brigade Road.
Rock legends Indian Ocean arrive in Bengaluru this weekend for a captivating live show! Bringing their unique fusion sound—blending rock, jazz and Indian folk elements — the ensemble will enthral the city’s audiences with songs from their hit albums Kandisa and Jhini! INR 799 onwards. November 28, 6 pm onwards. At Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield.
Bharatanatiyam dancer Smrithi Sridhar is all set to offer Samarpanam, her solo recital this weekend. A disciple of bharatanatiyam artiste and choreographer Raksha Karthik, Smrithi will present the performance alongside an ensemble consisting of Raksha, who will handle the nattuvangam, Balasubrahmanya Sharma on vocals, Srihari Rangaswamy on the mridangam, Jayaram Kikkeri on the flute, D V Prasanna Kumar on rhythm pads and Gopal Venkataramana on the veena. Entry free. November 28, 4,30 pm onwards. At Sir MV Auditorium, Chickpet.
The city is all set to play host to global rockstar Diljit Dosanjh as he brings his Aura India Tour to namma Bengaluru! After a wild international tour, including a headline-making performance at London’s Wembley Stadium, the Punjabi rockstar will soon bring his global hits like Morni, Lalkara, Hass Hass, Born to Shine, Pehle Lalkare Naal, Main Hoon Punjab, Ishq Mitaye and Chauffeur to the city! From INR 4,899 onwards. November 29, 4 pm onwards. At NICE Grounds.
Singer-songwriter Osho Jain, known for his indie hits Humara Ho Gaya, Khud Se, Khush Toh Hai Na, Ishq Tera and Yeh Safar, etc from his film repertoire, arrives in the city with his introspective Mere Ghar Chalo India Tour. In this intimate musical experience, Osho will lead audiences through soulful songs, personal stories and nostalgic childhood memories. INR 799 onwards. November 28, 8 pm onwards. At St. Joseph’s University Auditorium, Langford Road
Varshikotsav brings back this popular hindustani classical music celebration to the city. Featuring a vocal recital by popular hindustani classical vocalist & playback singer Siddhartha Belmannu and a sitar and Indian cello duet by pandit Shubhendra Rao and Saskia Rao-de Haas — this show is poised to be a culturally enriching musical evening. Entry Free. November 27, 5.30 pm onwards. At Chowdiah Memorial Hall, Malleshwaram.
Mental health takes centre stage at Manotsava 2026 as the festival returns for its third edition. Curated by Rohini Nilekani Philanthropies, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences and the National Centre for Biological Sciences, the festival will feature 50+ sessions, film screenings, mental health quizzes, workshops on magic, clowning, rap writing, therapy dogs and more. Free entry. Register ahead. December 5, 9 am onwards. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Jayamahal